Who is Satish Jarkiholi, the firebrand Karnataka Congress leader and sugar baron with net worth over Rs 148 crore?

Karnataka Congress leader Satish Jarkiholi - File Photo

Karnataka Congress leader Satish Jarkiholi, known to speak his mind, is once again in the news for his remarks on the word ‘Hindu’, which has sparked a controversy in the state’s political spectrum.

On Monday, Jarkiholi said that the word Hindu comes from Persian and there is evidence for it, and said that it has a dirty meaning, referring to a dictionary published in 1963. As the remarks sparked a row, the Congress leader refused to budge from his stand and said that there is nothing wrong in what he said.

Jarkiholi is not only knows as a firebrand politician but is also the sugar baron from Belagavi district in north Karnataka. He is the second among the five Jarkiholi brothers -- Ramesh, Satish, Balachandra, Bimashi and Lakhan.

Hailing from an influential family with varied business interests that has spread over the past two decades, three of the five — Ramesh, Satish and Balachandra — were elected to the Karnataka Legislative Assembly in 2018, further cementing the position of the Jarkiholis in Karnataka politics.

The growth of the Jarkiholi family is linked to the sugar industry in Belagavi. The five brothers have over the years amassed a fortune from their sugar business and entered the political fray.

While Ramesh, Satish and Lankan are part of the Congress party, Balachandra and Bhimshi are part of the BJP. Even though the brothers have different political views, when it comes to controlling the three sugar factories they own, the differences are set aside.

Satish, a Siddaramaiah loyalist, had followed him to the Congress after quitting JD(S). However, in 2013, the ties between the two deteriorated when Siddaramaiah became the chief minister and Jarkiholi was given the excise department portfolio.

Unhappy with the administrative job, Satish Jarkiholi tendered resignation from the ministerial post. Siddaramaiah, however, continued to give him a deaf ear and replaced his cabinet berth with his brother Ramesh Jarkiholi. He was, however, later given the responsibility of the department of small scale industries.

While handling the excise department, Jarkiholi, in December 2014, had dined and spent a night at a graveyard in Belagavi city in order to dispel superstition around graveyards. He is widely believed to have quit the ministry in 2015 over issues such as the failure of the Siddaramaiah government to move on the anti-superstition Bill.

Satish Jarkiholi -- the MLA from Yamakanamaradi -- declared assets worth Rs 148 crore from his sugar and allied businesses in 2021.

Jarkiholi has also commented in the past that people like him and Microsoft founder Bill Gates had become wealthy without worshipping Goddess Lakshmi. One of the sources of his popularity in Belagavi is an annual body-building contest he organises for local youths under the aegis of his Satish Sugars business.