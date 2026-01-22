Who is Sanjeev Khirwar? Newly appointed Municipal Corporation of Delhi commissioner, controversial IAS who once emptied stadium to walk his dog, was transferred to Ladakh

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Chhattisgarh: 7 workers killed, several injured in deadly blast at Baloda Bazar's steel plant, rescue operations underway

Anti-Maoist crackdown intensifies: Fierce gunfight underway in Jharkhand’s Saranda forest, top Naxal with Rs 50 lakh bounty killed

Russian President Putin's first response to invitation by Donald Trump for Peace Council, considers joining with $1 billion frozen asset offer

Anant Ambani dons Jacob & Co 'Vantara' watch, studded with 337 gems, while gold, alligator leather; it's price will shock you

Varun Dhawan says Border 2 changed him 'for good', recalls how Sunny Deol's film took physical, emotional toll on him: 'Injuries, personal life changes'

India revises traffic rules: Drivers with five violations in one year could face 3 month licence suspension, check new regulations here

Farida Jalal calls Aryan Khan’s Netflix debut The Ba***ds of Bollywood ‘good but could be better’

Korean woman tourist alleges sexual molestation during frisking, bag checking at Bengaluru airport, staffer arrested

Border 2 box office prediction day 1: Sunny Deol's film secures 5000 screens, to beat Dhurandhar, Chhaava's advance booking, will score above Rs 30 crore opening

High Ammonia levels in Yamuna hit Delhi water supply, DJB reports 25–50% drop at Wazirabad, Chandrawal plants

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Anti-Maoist crackdown intensifies: Fierce gunfight underway in Jharkhand’s Saranda forest, top Naxal with Rs 50 lakh bounty killed

Anti-Maoist crackdown intensifies: Fierce gunfight in Jharkhand’s Saranda forest

Anant Ambani dons Jacob & Co 'Vantara' watch, studded with 337 gems, while gold, alligator leather; it's price will shock you

Anant Ambani dons Jacob & Co 'Vantara' watch, studded with 337 gems, while gold

India revises traffic rules: Drivers with five violations in one year could face 3 month licence suspension, check new regulations here

India revises traffic rules: Drivers with five violations in one year could face

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Border 2: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty's characters are based on these real-life heroes from 1971 Indo-Pak war

Border 2: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty's characters

2026 is the new 2016: From Priyanka Chopra to Tamannaah Bhatia and other celebs join viral throwback trend

2026 is the new 2016: From Priyanka Chopra to Tamannaah Bhatia and other celebs

Politician’s daughter, linked with famous actors, cricketers, this actress has given only one blockbuster hit

Politician’s daughter, linked with famous actors, cricketers, this actress has g

HomeIndia

INDIA

Who is Sanjeev Khirwar? Newly appointed Municipal Corporation of Delhi commissioner, controversial IAS who once emptied stadium to walk his dog, was transferred to Ladakh

IAS officer Sanjeev Khirwar has been newly appointed as the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) commissioner, as announced by the Union Home Ministry announced on Wednesday. He will be succeeding Ashwani Kumar, a 1992 batch IAS officer, who has been transferred to Jammu and Kashmir.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Jan 22, 2026, 10:58 AM IST

Who is Sanjeev Khirwar? Newly appointed Municipal Corporation of Delhi commissioner, controversial IAS who once emptied stadium to walk his dog, was transferred to Ladakh
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

IAS officer Sanjeev Khirwar has been newly appointed as the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) commissioner, as announced by the Union Home Ministry announced on Wednesday. He will be succeeding Ashwani Kumar, a 1992 batch IAS officer, who has been transferred to Jammu and Kashmir.

However, Sanjeev Khirwar has been a centre of massive controversy back in 2022, following which he was transferred from National capital to  Ladakh in May 2022 while his wife has been transferred to Arunachal Pradesh. 

Who is Sanjeev Khirwar?

Sanjeev Khirwar is a 1994-batch IAS officer of the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre. His wife, Rinku Dugga, is also an IAS officer.

He has been posted in Delhi as the Principal Secretary (Revenue) and the Divisional Commissioner. District Magistrates and Sub-Divisional Magistrates report to the Divisional Commissioner. He also held the additional charge of the Environment Secretary in the Delhi government.

Khirwar served as the Private Secretary to the Women and Child Development Minister Krishna Tirath between 2009 and 2014. He was then posted in the Commerce ministry and was transferred to Delhi in 2018 as the Secretary of Health and Family Welfare. 

What was the controversy?

In 2022, several young athletes at Delhi's Thyagraj Stadium complex were asked to leave early so that the IAS officer Sanjeev Khirwar, who was then Delhi's Principal Secretary (Revenue), could "walk his dog". The Stadium was being closed for sports activities earlier than usual, at around 7 pm just for Khirwar.

As per reports, one coach claimed that they were asked to leave the ground by 7 pm so that the officer can walk his dog on the ground. Thir training and practice routine was disrupted. Aphoto and a video of the IAS officer and his wife walking with a dog went viral, the MHA took action against.

However, Khirwar said the allegation was "absolutely incorrect". He accepted that he "sometimes" took his pet for a walk at the facility but denied that it disrupted the athletes' practice. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Chhattisgarh: 7 workers killed, several injured in deadly blast at Baloda Bazar's steel plant, rescue operations underway
Chhattisgarh: 7 workers killed, several injured in deadly blast at Baloda Bazar'
Anti-Maoist crackdown intensifies: Fierce gunfight underway in Jharkhand’s Saranda forest, top Naxal with Rs 50 lakh bounty killed
Anti-Maoist crackdown intensifies: Fierce gunfight in Jharkhand’s Saranda forest
Russian President Putin's first response to invitation by Donald Trump for Peace Council, considers joining with $1 billion frozen asset offer
Putin's first response to invitation by Donald Trump to join Peace Council
Anant Ambani dons Jacob & Co 'Vantara' watch, studded with 337 gems, while gold, alligator leather; it's price will shock you
Anant Ambani dons Jacob & Co 'Vantara' watch, studded with 337 gems, while gold
Varun Dhawan says Border 2 changed him 'for good', recalls how Sunny Deol's film took physical, emotional toll on him: 'Injuries, personal life changes'
Varun Dhawan says Border 2 changed him 'for good'
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Border 2: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty's characters are based on these real-life heroes from 1971 Indo-Pak war
Border 2: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty's characters
2026 is the new 2016: From Priyanka Chopra to Tamannaah Bhatia and other celebs join viral throwback trend
2026 is the new 2016: From Priyanka Chopra to Tamannaah Bhatia and other celebs
Politician’s daughter, linked with famous actors, cricketers, this actress has given only one blockbuster hit
Politician’s daughter, linked with famous actors, cricketers, this actress has g
OTT Releases This Week (January 19 to 25): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and other OTT platforms
OTT Releases This Week (January 19 to 25): Latest movies, web series to watch on
Amitabh Bachchan as Hamza, Vinod Khanna as Rehman Dakait, Rishi Kapoor as Uzair Baloch: AI replaces Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna in '80s Dhurandhar
AI reimagines Dhurandhar in the 80s with Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna, Sridevi
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement