Who is Sanjeev Khirwar? Newly appointed Municipal Corporation of Delhi commissioner, controversial IAS who once emptied stadium to walk his dog, was transferred to Ladakh

IAS officer Sanjeev Khirwar has been newly appointed as the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) commissioner, as announced by the Union Home Ministry announced on Wednesday. He will be succeeding Ashwani Kumar, a 1992 batch IAS officer, who has been transferred to Jammu and Kashmir.

However, Sanjeev Khirwar has been a centre of massive controversy back in 2022, following which he was transferred from National capital to Ladakh in May 2022 while his wife has been transferred to Arunachal Pradesh.

Who is Sanjeev Khirwar?

Sanjeev Khirwar is a 1994-batch IAS officer of the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre. His wife, Rinku Dugga, is also an IAS officer.

He has been posted in Delhi as the Principal Secretary (Revenue) and the Divisional Commissioner. District Magistrates and Sub-Divisional Magistrates report to the Divisional Commissioner. He also held the additional charge of the Environment Secretary in the Delhi government.

Khirwar served as the Private Secretary to the Women and Child Development Minister Krishna Tirath between 2009 and 2014. He was then posted in the Commerce ministry and was transferred to Delhi in 2018 as the Secretary of Health and Family Welfare.

What was the controversy?

In 2022, several young athletes at Delhi's Thyagraj Stadium complex were asked to leave early so that the IAS officer Sanjeev Khirwar, who was then Delhi's Principal Secretary (Revenue), could "walk his dog". The Stadium was being closed for sports activities earlier than usual, at around 7 pm just for Khirwar.

As per reports, one coach claimed that they were asked to leave the ground by 7 pm so that the officer can walk his dog on the ground. Thir training and practice routine was disrupted. Aphoto and a video of the IAS officer and his wife walking with a dog went viral, the MHA took action against.

However, Khirwar said the allegation was "absolutely incorrect". He accepted that he "sometimes" took his pet for a walk at the facility but denied that it disrupted the athletes' practice.