India

Who is Sanjeev Jain, CEO whom Delhi Police arrested from IGI airport after 60 km chase?

The warrants against Jain, the chief executive officer of Parsvnath Landmark Developers, were issued in connection with a case filed by one Rajat Babbar, the statement said.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Aug 04, 2024, 09:40 PM IST

Who is Sanjeev Jain, CEO whom Delhi Police arrested from IGI airport after 60 km chase?
Sanjeev Jain, Managing Director and CEO of Parsvnath Landmark Developers, a subsidiary of Parsvnath Developers, was arrested on Sunday after a 60 km chase, Delhi police said.    

"Jain was arrested on Saturday by the STF team of Shahdara from the IGI airport following non-bailable warrants issued against the CEO for his inability to appear before the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Surendra Choudhary said in a statement.   

The warrants against Jain, the chief executive officer of Parsvnath Landmark Developers, were issued in connection with a case filed by one Rajat Babbar, the statement said.    

"Four non-bailable warrants and one bailable warrant from the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission were pending at the Shahdara police station against Jain," it added.    

Jain was produced before the commission on Sunday, the statement said.

(With inputs from PTI)

