Who is Sanjeev Arora? Punjab minister arrested by ED after raids in money laundering case

Earlier in the day, the ED had carried out a search at Arora's official residence in Chandigarh's Sector 2 area. Around 20 ED officials had reached his residence in the early hours of Saturday for the raid. Searches in the case were also carried out at premises in Delhi and Gurugram.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday (May 9) arrested Punjab's Power Minister Sanjeev Arora, hours after the central probe agency launched raids at several locations linked to him in connection with a money laundering case. Earlier in the day, the ED had carried out a search at Arora's official residence in Chandigarh's Sector 2 area. Around 20 ED officials had reportedly reached Arora's residence in the early hours of Saturday for the raid. Searches in the case were also carried out at premises in Delhi and Gurugram.

Sanjeev Arora, aged 62, is an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) member of legislative assembly (MLA) from the Ludhiana West assembly seat. Saturday's searches were carried out by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. This was the third raid on Arora this year, after similar action earlier this month and in April.

Kejriwal slams PM Modi

After the raids, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Kejriwal, a former chief minister of Delhi, has often accused PM Modi and the saffron party of misusing central investigative agencies. "A Punjabi will give you everything he has out of love, but if you shove him around, he'll hit back with full force. Modi ji, go ahead and carry out four ED raids - BJP's deposits on all their seats will get forfeited. The ones you arrest will be out in four days, but the BJP won't be fit to set foot in Punjab for the next twenty years," he said in a post on X.

'Punjab is their target'

Earlier in the day, Punjab Chief Minister and AAP leader Bhagwant Mann had slammed the BJP leadership for using central agencies as "political weapons." Mann said: "For a long time, they have been using agencies for their politics. Be it Maharashtra, Odisha, Bihar, Karnataka, West Bengal. Now, Punjab is their target. The purpose of ED raids is not to recover black money or documents. The real intention is to pressure leaders into joining the BJP by threatening their businesses and reputation."