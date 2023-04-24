Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Who is Sanjay Bhati, mastermind behind Rs 4500 crore Bike Bot scam

Sanjay Bhati, owner of Garvit Innovative Promoters, behind Rs 4500 crore Bike Bot scam.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 24, 2023, 03:03 PM IST

Who is Sanjay Bhati, mastermind behind Rs 4500 crore Bike Bot scam
Who is Sanjay Bhati, mastermind behind Rs 4500 crore Bike Bot scam

Sanjay Bhati, a 44 year old man with a diploma in mechanical engineering, is the founder of Garvit Innovative Promoters Ltd (GIPL) and the mastermind behind the Bike Bot scam. The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the UP government is investigating the scam, and a reward of Rs 5 lakh each has been announced for the capture of three accused, including Bhati's wife, Deepti Behl, and Bhudev and Bijendra Singh Hooda.

GIPL lured investors with a promise of Rs 9,765 monthly returns on an investment of Rs 62,000 per bike. The company opened offices in multiple locations, including Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi, Agra, and Mathura, and as many as 2.6 lakh people were cheated out of Rs 4,000 crore.

Bhati was arrested in June 2019 after surrendering to the court. He resigned as director of the company in November 2018, after being given a ticket to contest in the 2019 parliamentary elections. Despite this, he remains the mastermind of the scam.

Investors who did not receive any payment lodged FIRs against the company and its owners and directors. The EOW, along with the Special Task Force (STF) and local police, have arrested 26 people in connection to the scam. Bhudev, who was an assistant director of GIPL, had his residence in Bulandshahr attached by authorities.

Deepti's residence in Loni area of Ghaziabad was also attached. The case was transferred to the EOW after a complainant, Sunil Kumar Meena, filed an FIR against the Bike Bot operator at Dadri police station in February 2019.

Read more: Atiq-Ashraf murder case: Lawrence Bishnoi denies involvement, tells NIA 'I have no connection'

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Antilia to Xanadu 2.0: 10 most expensive houses in the world
XXX, Mastram actress Aabha Paul sets Instagram on fire with sexy reels, check viral videos
Inside photos of Kapil Sharma's luxurious home in Mumbai and Punjab: Swimming pool, garden balcony, gazebo
From Shivam Mavi to Umran Malik: 10 fast bowlers who are in contention for India's ODI World Cup squad
Photos of Nysa Devgan, Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Aryan Khan, Sara Ali Khan partying with Orry go viral
Speed Reads
More
First-image
NTPC Recruitment 2023: New vacancies announced for 152 posts at careers.ntpc.co.in, check application process here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.