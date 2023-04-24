Who is Sanjay Bhati, mastermind behind Rs 4500 crore Bike Bot scam

Sanjay Bhati, a 44 year old man with a diploma in mechanical engineering, is the founder of Garvit Innovative Promoters Ltd (GIPL) and the mastermind behind the Bike Bot scam. The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the UP government is investigating the scam, and a reward of Rs 5 lakh each has been announced for the capture of three accused, including Bhati's wife, Deepti Behl, and Bhudev and Bijendra Singh Hooda.

GIPL lured investors with a promise of Rs 9,765 monthly returns on an investment of Rs 62,000 per bike. The company opened offices in multiple locations, including Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi, Agra, and Mathura, and as many as 2.6 lakh people were cheated out of Rs 4,000 crore.

Bhati was arrested in June 2019 after surrendering to the court. He resigned as director of the company in November 2018, after being given a ticket to contest in the 2019 parliamentary elections. Despite this, he remains the mastermind of the scam.

Investors who did not receive any payment lodged FIRs against the company and its owners and directors. The EOW, along with the Special Task Force (STF) and local police, have arrested 26 people in connection to the scam. Bhudev, who was an assistant director of GIPL, had his residence in Bulandshahr attached by authorities.

Deepti's residence in Loni area of Ghaziabad was also attached. The case was transferred to the EOW after a complainant, Sunil Kumar Meena, filed an FIR against the Bike Bot operator at Dadri police station in February 2019.

Read more: Atiq-Ashraf murder case: Lawrence Bishnoi denies involvement, tells NIA 'I have no connection'