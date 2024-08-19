Stopped transfer twice, colleagues call him 'mafia': Who is Dr Sandip Ghosh, ex-principal of Kolkata's RG Kar hospital?

Dr. Ghosh's rapid reappointment led to widespread speculation about his alleged connections with the ruling Trinamool Congress, with many accusing the political party of shielding him from accountability.

Dr. Sandip Ghosh, a surgeon and professor of orthopedics, has become a highly controversial figure in Kolkata's medical community following the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor in the city. Known for his tenure as the principal of RG Kar Medical College, his career has been marked by a series of allegations and public outcries that have brought his conduct into question.

The controversy surrounding Dr. Ghosh reached its peak when he was questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor. Allegations surfaced that Dr. Ghosh attempted to dismiss the tragic incident as a suicide. Furthermore, he was accused of publicly revealing the victim's identity, a breach of ethical standards that fueled public outrage.

These revelations sparked massive protests, ultimately leading to Dr. Ghosh's resignation as principal of RG Kar Medical College. However, his resignation did little to quell the anger; instead, it ignited further controversy when he was appointed as the principal of Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital shortly after.

Before his controversial stint at RG Kar, Dr. Ghosh served as the vice-principal of Calcutta National Medical College, where he built a reputation as a skilled surgeon and educator. However, his career has been anything but smooth. In June 2023, he was transferred to Murshidabad Medical College following allegations of corruption. In an unusual turn of events, after his transfer, Dr. Ghosh reportedly locked himself in the principal's office at Calcutta National Medical College to prevent his replacement from taking over. Despite this act of defiance, he was reinstated to his previous position within 48 hours.

His time at RG Kar Medical College was also fraught with challenges. Students staged a hunger strike, protesting his refusal to establish separate councils for students and residents, which eventually led to his removal. His close ties with TMC leaders were well-known, and his actions often seemed to be influenced by political considerations.

As of now, Dr. Ghosh remains under investigation, having been questioned twice by the CBI. The officers have reportedly focused on the working conditions imposed on the trainee doctors, including the assignment of grueling 36-48 hour shifts, which may have contributed to the tragic incident that led to the investigation.

The Calcutta High Court has taken a dim view of Dr. Ghosh's conduct, ordering that he be placed on an extended leave of absence while the investigation continues. The court also criticized his swift reappointment at Calcutta National Medical College, viewing it as an inappropriate move given the serious allegations against him.