Stopped transfer twice, colleagues call him 'mafia': Who is Dr Sandip Ghosh, ex-principal of Kolkata's RG Kar hospital?

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Chhaava teaser: Vicky Kaushal is Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, taking on armies alone, Akshaye Khanna stuns as Aurangzeb

Delhi: 18-year-old dies after AC falls on his head from second floor

Ahead of Democratic Convention, here's Donald Trump, Kamala Harris' latest standing in polls

Weather Forecast: IMD issues orange alert for these states, check details here

Meet man, a truck driver, now YouTube sensation, earns Rs 10 lakh a month from cooking videos, he is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Chhaava teaser: Vicky Kaushal is Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, taking on armies alone, Akshaye Khanna stuns as Aurangzeb

Chhaava teaser: Vicky Kaushal is Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, taking on armies alone, Akshaye Khanna stuns as Aurangzeb

Delhi: 18-year-old dies after AC falls on his head from second floor

Delhi: 18-year-old dies after AC falls on his head from second floor

Ahead of Democratic Convention, here's Donald Trump, Kamala Harris' latest standing in polls

Ahead of Democratic Convention, here's Donald Trump, Kamala Harris' latest standing in polls

Which country produces most electricity, Indian is at...

Which country produces most electricity, Indian is at...

Countries with zero Indian population

Countries with zero Indian population

8 richest kings ever

8 richest kings ever

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

इस गांव के बच्चों ने पहली बार देखा ड्रोन, डर कर करने लगे ऐसी हरकतें, देखें ये Drone Video

इस गांव के बच्चों ने पहली बार देखा ड्रोन, डर कर करने लगे ऐसी हरकतें, देखें ये Drone Video

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This Shah Rukh Khan flop was rejected by Hrithik Roshan, actress quit Bollywood; film later became cult classic, won...

This Shah Rukh Khan flop was rejected by Hrithik Roshan, actress quit Bollywood; film later became cult classic, won...

Top Harley-Davidson bikes to buy in India: Check prices, features and more

Top Harley-Davidson bikes to buy in India: Check prices, features and more

In: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Lonavala

In: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Lonavala

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Bengali Film Actors Join Protesting Doctors Day After Mob Vandalize Hospital

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Bengali Film Actors Join Protesting Doctors Day After Mob Vandalize Hospital

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Angry Medical Students Raise Their Voices, Question System, Demand Justice

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Angry Medical Students Raise Their Voices, Question System, Demand Justice

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Silence' On Doctor's Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Silence' On Doctor's Murder

Chhaava teaser: Vicky Kaushal is Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, taking on armies alone, Akshaye Khanna stuns as Aurangzeb

Chhaava teaser: Vicky Kaushal is Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, taking on armies alone, Akshaye Khanna stuns as Aurangzeb

Bengali film stars come out on streets to 'express their anger' against Kolkata doctor rape-murder

Bengali film stars come out on streets to 'express their anger' against Kolkata doctor rape-murder

Shivangi Joshi, Surbhi Chandna slam Mamata Banerjee's handling of Kolkata doctor rape-murder: 'If you still support...'

Shivangi Joshi, Surbhi Chandna slam Mamata Banerjee's handling of Kolkata doctor rape-murder: 'If you still support...'

HomeIndia

India

Stopped transfer twice, colleagues call him 'mafia': Who is Dr Sandip Ghosh, ex-principal of Kolkata's RG Kar hospital?

Dr. Ghosh's rapid reappointment led to widespread speculation about his alleged connections with the ruling Trinamool Congress, with many accusing the political party of shielding him from accountability.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Aug 19, 2024, 10:28 AM IST

Stopped transfer twice, colleagues call him 'mafia': Who is Dr Sandip Ghosh, ex-principal of Kolkata's RG Kar hospital?
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Dr. Sandip Ghosh, a surgeon and professor of orthopedics, has become a highly controversial figure in Kolkata's medical community following the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor in the city. Known for his tenure as the principal of RG Kar Medical College, his career has been marked by a series of allegations and public outcries that have brought his conduct into question.

The controversy surrounding Dr. Ghosh reached its peak when he was questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor. Allegations surfaced that Dr. Ghosh attempted to dismiss the tragic incident as a suicide. Furthermore, he was accused of publicly revealing the victim's identity, a breach of ethical standards that fueled public outrage.

These revelations sparked massive protests, ultimately leading to Dr. Ghosh's resignation as principal of RG Kar Medical College. However, his resignation did little to quell the anger; instead, it ignited further controversy when he was appointed as the principal of Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital shortly after.

Dr. Ghosh's rapid reappointment led to widespread speculation about his alleged connections with the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), with many accusing the political party of shielding him from accountability.

Before his controversial stint at RG Kar, Dr. Ghosh served as the vice-principal of Calcutta National Medical College, where he built a reputation as a skilled surgeon and educator. However, his career has been anything but smooth. In June 2023, he was transferred to Murshidabad Medical College following allegations of corruption. In an unusual turn of events, after his transfer, Dr. Ghosh reportedly locked himself in the principal's office at Calcutta National Medical College to prevent his replacement from taking over. Despite this act of defiance, he was reinstated to his previous position within 48 hours.

His time at RG Kar Medical College was also fraught with challenges. Students staged a hunger strike, protesting his refusal to establish separate councils for students and residents, which eventually led to his removal. His close ties with TMC leaders were well-known, and his actions often seemed to be influenced by political considerations.

As of now, Dr. Ghosh remains under investigation, having been questioned twice by the CBI. The officers have reportedly focused on the working conditions imposed on the trainee doctors, including the assignment of grueling 36-48 hour shifts, which may have contributed to the tragic incident that led to the investigation.

The Calcutta High Court has taken a dim view of Dr. Ghosh's conduct, ordering that he be placed on an extended leave of absence while the investigation continues. The court also criticized his swift reappointment at Calcutta National Medical College, viewing it as an inappropriate move given the serious allegations against him.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man, a 12-grade passout who runs company worth Rs 19453 crore, his business is…

Meet man, a 12-grade passout who runs company worth Rs 19453 crore, his business is…

Stree 2 box office collection day 4: Rajkummar, Shraddha film continues to dominate; crosses Rs 200 crore globally

Stree 2 box office collection day 4: Rajkummar, Shraddha film continues to dominate; crosses Rs 200 crore globally

Khel Khel Mein box office collection day 2: Akshay Kumar film drops on Friday, but earns better than Vedaa, collects...

Khel Khel Mein box office collection day 2: Akshay Kumar film drops on Friday, but earns better than Vedaa, collects...

Kolkata rape-murder case: Police imposes prohibitory order in and around RG Kar Hospital

Kolkata rape-murder case: Police imposes prohibitory order in and around RG Kar Hospital

Raksha Bandhan 2024: Are banks closed or open today? Check here

Raksha Bandhan 2024: Are banks closed or open today? Check here

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This Shah Rukh Khan flop was rejected by Hrithik Roshan, actress quit Bollywood; film later became cult classic, won...

This Shah Rukh Khan flop was rejected by Hrithik Roshan, actress quit Bollywood; film later became cult classic, won...

Top Harley-Davidson bikes to buy in India: Check prices, features and more

Top Harley-Davidson bikes to buy in India: Check prices, features and more

In: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Lonavala

In: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Lonavala

5 best heart-warming moments from Paris 2024 Olympics

5 best heart-warming moments from Paris 2024 Olympics

This top star was cheated by husband with her sister, lost eye, got paralysed after being slapped by co-star; died at...

This top star was cheated by husband with her sister, lost eye, got paralysed after being slapped by co-star; died at...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement