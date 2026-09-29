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Who is Sandeep Mistry? Nirav Modi aide brought back from UAE in PNB fraud case

Nirav Modi aide Sandeep Mistry is back in India after deportation from UAE, with the CBI taking him into custody until October 6.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Sep 29, 2026, 11:27 PM IST

Who is Sandeep Mistry? Nirav Modi aide brought back from UAE in PNB fraud case
Nirav Modi aide Sandeep Mistry deported from the UAE. (Pic Credits: X/ANI)
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The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Sandeep Bharat Mistry, who is a close aide of fugitive businessman Nirav Modi, after securing his deportation from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in connection with the Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case.

He was brought back to India on September 28 and was taken into custody by the CBI in Mumbai, where he was produced before a special CBI court, which sent him to judicial custody until October 6. The CBI, in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), had successfully secured the deportation of the wanted man in the PNB fraud case.

Who is Sandeep Mistry?

According to the CBI, Mistry is alleged to have been closely associated with Nirav Modi and to have played a key role in handling operations linked to companies involved in the fraud case.

CBI also said that he acted as a link between different entities and was involved in their day-to-day operations and issuing instructions through clandestine, which is self-destructing communication platforms to erase evidence.

How was Mistry brought back to India and what happens next?

An Interpol Red Notice against Mistry was issued in July 2026 following a request from the CBI, after which UAE authorities located and arrested him.

Now, since Mistry has been sent to judicial custody until October 6, he will be produced before the court again on the same date. The proceedings will determine the next stage of his custody in the PNB fraud case. The agency has already filed a chargesheet in the case, related to alleged fictitious international trade transactions and fraudulent Letters of Undertaking (LoU) linked to the wider Nirav Modi-PNB fraud investigation.

Meanwhile, Mistry's return to India certainly adds another important development to the long-running investigation in the bank fraud case.

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