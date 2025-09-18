Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Tamil actor-comedian Robo Shankar passes away at 46; Kamal Haasan, Karthi pay emotional tribute: 'It aches to see..'

Donald Trump issues BIG statement on India ties: 'Very close to PM Modi but...'

Erika Kirk, widow of Charlie Kirk, named new CEO of Turning Point USA

Kalki 2898 AD director Nag Ashwin breaks silence on Deepika Padukone's ouster from sequel: 'Can't change what happened but...'

Fake Pakistan football team arrested in Japan, deported after visa scam sparks security alert

Viral video: Kerala men perform stunning semi-classical dance on ‘Garaj Garaj’, internet applauds

Salman Khan said Aishwarya Rai 'apne aap ko bahut khoobsurat samajhti hai', reveals Himani Shivpuri: 'He used to come every night and...'

Who is Samir Modi, Lalit Modi's brother, arrested in Delhi on rape charges?

Russia issues BIG statement on US tariff threats for India, China: 'Talking to them...'

IND vs OMN Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Oman match live on TV, online?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Tamil actor-comedian Robo Shankar passes away at 46; Kamal Haasan, Karthi pay emotional tribute: 'It aches to see..'

Tamil actor-comedian Robo Shankar passes away at 46

Donald Trump issues BIG statement on India ties: 'Very close to PM Modi but...'

Donald Trump's BIG statement on India ties: 'Very close to PM Modi but...'

Kalki 2898 AD director Nag Ashwin breaks silence on Deepika Padukone's ouster from sequel: 'Can't change what happened but...'

Kalki 2898 AD director Nag Ashwin on Deepika Padukone's ouster from sequel

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from

Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

HomeIndia

INDIA

Who is Samir Modi, Lalit Modi's brother, arrested in Delhi on rape charges?

Samir Modi was formerly the executive director of tobacco major Godfrey Phillips India Ltd. He was ousted from the tobacco maker's board in 2024.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 18, 2025, 10:17 PM IST

Who is Samir Modi, Lalit Modi's brother, arrested in Delhi on rape charges?
Photo: Samir Modi/X
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Samir Modi, a relative of fugitive businessman Lalit Modi, has been arrested after rape charges were registered against him in Southeast Delhi, an official said on Thursday. According to the police, Samir was arrested at the Delhi Airport upon his return from abroad, PTI reported. He has been taken into custody after a case was registered against him at the New Friends Police Station.

Who is Samir Modi?

Samir Modi is the executive director at Modi Enterprises, which was founded by his grandfather, Gujarmal Modi, in 1933. He is the younger son of KK Modi and Bina Modi. Samir is also the founder and managing director of Modicare, a direct selling company. He has long been at the center of a bitter family and corporate feud within the Modi business empire. Samir was formerly the executive director of tobacco major Godfrey Phillips India Ltd. He was ousted from the tobacco maker's board in 2024 over his conduct during board meetings and outside.

Who is the complainant?

The complainant is a former employee of Godfrey Phillips who has alleged that Samir sexually assaulted her repeatedly since 2019, reports suggest. The complaint was formally filed on September 10, 2025. In response, the lawyers representing Modi have claimed that the allegations are part of an attempt to extort money. An FIR was registered against Samir on September 10, under Sections 376 and 506 of the IPC.

READ | Good news for Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal as Eternal shares hit record high, market cap climbs to Rs...

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Apple iOS 26 released: Don't install it just yet because of THESE shocking issues!
Apple iOS 26 released: Don't install it just yet because of THESE issues
Who is Rajesh Agrawal? India’s Special Secretary leading India-US trade negotiations – Know all about his career and education
Who is Rajesh Agrawal? India’s Special Secretary leading India-US trade talks
Munawar Faruqui’s unforgettable dialogues from his acting debut, First Copy season 1
Munawar Faruqui’s unforgettable dialogues from First Copy season 1
On PM Modi’s 75th birthday, Dubai’s Burj Khalifa pays him grand tribute; Watch how the iconic building lights up in celebrations
On PM Modi’s 75th birthday, Dubai’s Burj Khalifa pays him grand tribute; Watch h
'Property rates are...': Netizens shocked after seeing viral post of Rs 3.3 crore under construction 3BHK, not in Delhi, Gurugram, Bengaluru, it is in...
'Property rates are...': Netizens shocked after seeing viral post of Rs 3.3 cror
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE