Who is Samir Modi, Lalit Modi's brother, arrested in Delhi on rape charges?

Samir Modi, a relative of fugitive businessman Lalit Modi, has been arrested after rape charges were registered against him in Southeast Delhi, an official said on Thursday. According to the police, Samir was arrested at the Delhi Airport upon his return from abroad, PTI reported. He has been taken into custody after a case was registered against him at the New Friends Police Station.

Who is Samir Modi?

Samir Modi is the executive director at Modi Enterprises, which was founded by his grandfather, Gujarmal Modi, in 1933. He is the younger son of KK Modi and Bina Modi. Samir is also the founder and managing director of Modicare, a direct selling company. He has long been at the center of a bitter family and corporate feud within the Modi business empire. Samir was formerly the executive director of tobacco major Godfrey Phillips India Ltd. He was ousted from the tobacco maker's board in 2024 over his conduct during board meetings and outside.

Who is the complainant?

The complainant is a former employee of Godfrey Phillips who has alleged that Samir sexually assaulted her repeatedly since 2019, reports suggest. The complaint was formally filed on September 10, 2025. In response, the lawyers representing Modi have claimed that the allegations are part of an attempt to extort money. An FIR was registered against Samir on September 10, under Sections 376 and 506 of the IPC.

