Who is Sameera Fatima? Nagpur's 'looteri dulhan' arrested for extorting over Rs 5000000 after marrying 8 rich men

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Aug 02, 2025, 01:42 PM IST

A woman from Nagpur, known as 'Looteri dulhan' has been arrested by police in a fraud case. She has been accused of allegedly marrying at least 8 men for over past 15 years. As per reports, she has extorted over Rs 50 lakhs from her targets, even tricking senior officer from Reserve Bank of India. She was on a run for few years, but was finally caught by the police, while she was meeting her next target at a tea stall in Civil Lines area.  

Who is Sameera Fatima?

Nagpur's 'looter dulhan' have been identified as Sameera Fatima. Once a teacher, now have became a fraud mastermind. Her reality was exposed by a man named Ghulam Pathak, from whom she extorted Rs 10 lakhs. Gulam filed a report against her in march 2023. 

Sameera is accused of luring her targets using social media platforms like Facebook and WhatsApp. On her target were only rich Muslim men, from whom she used to extort lakhs of money. The victims got trapped into her emotional stories, of being a widow with a child. 

According to the Gittikhadan Police, she ticked 8 men by emotionally connecting with them on social media and promise marriage. Once married, she used to threaten them with legal action such as false cases or court settlements to demand money. She even posed as a second wife to make her claims more believable. Police suspects her being a part of small fraud gang that may have helped her to hide.

Police said, 'She used the same method in every case. She first gained sympathy by sharing emotional stories, then manipulated the men after marriage and pressured them to give her money.'

