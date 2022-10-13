Search icon
Who is Sameer Vishnoi, the Chhattisgarh IAS officer arrested by ED?

Sameer Vishnoi is a Chhattisgarh-cadre IAS officer.

Sameer Bishnoi (File)

Sameer Vishnoi, an Indian Administrative Service officer, was on Thursday arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering investigation. The agency arrested two others after conducting coordinated raids in multiple cities in the state. In Raipur, the agency arrested businessman Sunil Agrawal of the Indramani group and Luxmikant Tiwari.

Who is Sameer Vishnoi and why was he arrested?

Sameer Vishnoi is a Chhattisgarh-cadre IAS officer. He is from the 2009 batch. 

Vishnoi is an alumnus of IIT Kanpur. He passed out in the year 2005. 

He is currently the CEO of the Chhattisgarh Infotech Promotion Society. He is also the ex-officio Joint Secretary of Electronics and Information Technology and Director, Geology, and Mining and MD, Chhattisgarh State Minerals Development Corporation. 

Vishnoi was questioned on Wednesday by the agency. 

On October 11, the agency launched a probe in a money laundering case linked with the alleged extortion from coal and mining transporters in the state by officers, businessmen, and private companies. 

ED also raided Ranu Sahu, Raigarh's district collector.

Former Chief Minister Raman Sing has called CM Bhupesh Baghel ATM of Sonia Gandhi. He alleged that the politician had been charging Rs 25 per tonne for coal transportation. 

