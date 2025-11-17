FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Who is Samaresh Singh? Lalu Yadav's son-in-law and Rohini Acharya's husband in the spotlight amid family feud, know his educational qualification, profession

Samaresh Singh married Rohini Acharya in 2002. He is the son of Rao Ranvijay Singh, a senior Income Tax official based in Mumbai.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Nov 17, 2025, 12:31 PM IST

Who is Samaresh Singh? Lalu Yadav's son-in-law and Rohini Acharya's husband in the spotlight amid family feud, know his educational qualification, profession
The ongoing turmoil within RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s family intensified after his daughter Rohini Acharya publicly declared that she has severed ties with her family, while serious accusations against her brother Tejashwi Yadav and members of his team, alleging mistreatment and abuse.

Rohini, who donated a kidney to her father in 2022, claimed through social media posts and media interactions that she was subjected to verbal abuse and even threatened with a slipper during an argument at her residence. She expressed deep anguish, saying she was forced to leave her parental home despite her parents' distress. She also stated that she had been repeatedly targeted because she is a woman and that her decision to donate her kidney had been criticised unfairly.

Amid this family dispute, attention has shifted to Rohini’s life in Singapore, where she lives with her husband Samaresh Singh and their three children — daughter Ananya and sons Aditya and Arihant. Rohini reportedly left for Singapore following the fallout.

Who is Samaresh Singh?

Samaresh Singh married Rohini Acharya in 2002. He is the son of Rao Ranvijay Singh, a senior Income Tax official based in Mumbai. He completed his Bachelor’s in Economics from Delhi University, followed by a Master’s degree from the Delhi School of Economics, and later an MBA from INSEAD, one of the world’s top business schools.

He began his career at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and later moved into senior roles at GMR Infrastructure. In 2010, he joined Standard Chartered Bank as an Executive Director, where he handled over 20 major mergers and acquisitions and capital market deals across Singapore, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Malaysia.

After a successful stint in banking, Samaresh transitioned to Evancore, a leading investment banking advisory firm, where he currently serves as Managing Director. Before settling in Singapore, Samaresh and Rohini also spent time living in the United States.

