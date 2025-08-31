Who is Saloni Khanna? Economist, educator, mock interviewer popular among UPSC aspirants, her education qualifications are...

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Pawan Singh Net Worth: Bhojpuri star owns 4 flats in Mumbai, Lucknow bungalow; boasts luxury cars including Range Rover

'Wo phone uthaye hai na?': Manoj Tiwari takes swipe at MS Dhoni amid Team India mentorship rumours

Shahid Kapoor wraps up his fourth film with Vishal Bhardwaj, secretly titled movie to be announced soon: 'Excitement levels off the charts'

Param Sundari cast educational qualification: How educated Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor and others actors are?

Monsoon havoc in Himachal Pradesh: State suffers lose of over Rs 30000 lakh, death toll reaches 320, several roads disrupted

PM Modi's BIG statement after meeting with Xi Jinping in Tinjian: 'Differences should not turn into...'

Top 10 richest countries in Asia: Where India, China, Russia stand; check full list

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance, Sundar Pichai's Google, Mark Zuckerberg's Meta announces partnership in..., RIL visions for 'AI...'

Janhvi Kapoor drapes traditional Paithani saree, honouring 2,000-year-old timeless legacy

PM Modi-Xi Jinping meet slammed by AAP, Congress: 'Ask China to return our land'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Param Sundari cast educational qualification: How educated Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor and others actors are?

educated Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor and others actors education

Monsoon havoc in Himachal Pradesh: State suffers lose of over Rs 30000 lakh, death toll reaches 320, several roads disrupted

Monsoon havoc in Himachal Pradesh: State suffers lose of over Rs 30000 lakh...

Top 10 richest countries in Asia: Where India, China, Russia stand; check full list

Top 10 richest countries in Asia: Where India, China, Russia stand; check full

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeIndia

INDIA

Who is Saloni Khanna? Economist, educator, mock interviewer popular among UPSC aspirants, her education qualifications are...

UPSC examinations is one of the toughest examinations in India. In the civil services arena, there are several well known personalities including Vikas Divyakirti (Vision IAS), Dr Tanu Jain, and Vijender Chauhan. One of the famous name is Saloni Khanna.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Aug 31, 2025, 01:57 PM IST

Who is Saloni Khanna? Economist, educator, mock interviewer popular among UPSC aspirants, her education qualifications are...
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

UPSC examinations is one of the toughest examinations in India. In the civil services arena, there are several well known personalities including  Vikas Divyakirti (Vision IAS), Dr Tanu Jain, and Vijender Chauhan. One of the famous name is Saloni Khanna, who is a quite popular personality among the UPSC Civil Services Examination apirants. Through she is not an IAS officer herself, she have a mass following on her instagram, where she educates aspirants about UPSC exams. Saloni Khanna is an economist and an educator. She is often seen in the mock interviews of UPSC aspirants. she is quite popular on Instagram, with 296K followers. 

Saloni Khanna education and career

Saloni Khanna has pursued a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Delhi University's Hansraj college. Then she also got a Master's degree in Economics from Himalayan Garhwal University i.e. HGU She has worked as a youth influencer for Adidas and Vogue magazine after an internship at Religare Wellness. Later she served as an intern in 'Care'. After this, Saloni has also worked as a research specialist in the Government of India. As per her insagram, she is also an entrepreneur and co-founder of an organisation called Skill Up. She is also a content ceator, who make content related to UPSC.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Saloni Khanna UPSC connection

While Saloni Khanna is currently a Assistant Professor of Economics at Shaheed Bhagat Singh College in Delhi University, she is also a part of the mock interview panel of Drishti IAS Coaching. Saloni has spent years training people for civil services, particularly the UPSC exam. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
This Aishwarya Rai film, based on a Jane Austen novel, was rejected by 'leading actors who openly said...', lead role was then played by...
This Aishwarya Rai film, based on a Jane Austen novel, was rejected by...
Harshvardhan Rane juggles studies amid hectic film shoots, prepares for exams on Shikara, informs fans that he 'might score better' if they... | Viral video
Harshvardhan juggles studies amid hectic film shoots, prepares for exams
Ukrainian President Vlodymyr Zelenskyy calls MP Andriy Parubiy killing 'horrendous murder'; Police say…
Ukrainian President Vlodymyr Zelenskyy condemns MP Andriy Parubiy killing
Thailand, Indonesia, Cambodia, know 7 other countries besides India that celebrate the Ramayana with unique traditions
7 countries other than India that celebrate the Ramayana with unique traditions
Watch: Digvesh Rathi, Nitish Rana engage into ugly verbal spat over 'notebook celebration' during DPL Eliminator
Watch: Digvesh Rathi, Nitish Rana engage into ugly verbal spat in DPL Eliminator
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE