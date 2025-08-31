Who is Saloni Khanna? Economist, educator, mock interviewer popular among UPSC aspirants, her education qualifications are...

UPSC examinations is one of the toughest examinations in India. In the civil services arena, there are several well known personalities including Vikas Divyakirti (Vision IAS), Dr Tanu Jain, and Vijender Chauhan. One of the famous name is Saloni Khanna.

UPSC examinations is one of the toughest examinations in India. In the civil services arena, there are several well known personalities including Vikas Divyakirti (Vision IAS), Dr Tanu Jain, and Vijender Chauhan. One of the famous name is Saloni Khanna, who is a quite popular personality among the UPSC Civil Services Examination apirants. Through she is not an IAS officer herself, she have a mass following on her instagram, where she educates aspirants about UPSC exams. Saloni Khanna is an economist and an educator. She is often seen in the mock interviews of UPSC aspirants. she is quite popular on Instagram, with 296K followers.

Saloni Khanna education and career

Saloni Khanna has pursued a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Delhi University's Hansraj college. Then she also got a Master's degree in Economics from Himalayan Garhwal University i.e. HGU She has worked as a youth influencer for Adidas and Vogue magazine after an internship at Religare Wellness. Later she served as an intern in 'Care'. After this, Saloni has also worked as a research specialist in the Government of India. As per her insagram, she is also an entrepreneur and co-founder of an organisation called Skill Up. She is also a content ceator, who make content related to UPSC.

Saloni Khanna UPSC connection

While Saloni Khanna is currently a Assistant Professor of Economics at Shaheed Bhagat Singh College in Delhi University, she is also a part of the mock interview panel of Drishti IAS Coaching. Saloni has spent years training people for civil services, particularly the UPSC exam.