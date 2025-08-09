Shooting at New York City's Times Square, 3 injured, suspect arrested, here's what we know so far
War 2: Ayan Mukerji needs only Rs 14 crore from Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's film to achieve historical feat; here's how
Who is 'Salim Pistol', India’s most wanted illegal arms supplier, arrested in Nepal?
Uttarkashi district flash flood left trail of destruction but led to formation of...
Akash Deep to face strict action from ICC for his 'cheeky' send-off to Ben Duckett? Know the full story
Does Donald Trump get tax break for burying ex-wife Ivana at his golf club? Here's what we know
Babar Azam etches name in history books, surpasses THIS legendary player's record during WI vs PAK 1st ODI clash
Amitabh Bachchan's first love Maya was 'quite cunning', he broke up with her on advice of...: 'She wouldn’t even bother who was sitting with him and...'
Treasure found in THIS Indian state, GSI founds massive gold reserves hidden in the land, not Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, it is...
A Historic Roar: KALAM 1200 success marks landmark ISRO-private partnership
INDIA
Sheikh Salim, known as 'Salim Pistol', has been arrested in Nepal. Check here to know for whom he was operating.
India's most wanted illegal arms supplier, Sheikh Salim know as 'Salim Pistol', has been arrested in Nepal, police said on Saturday. According to officials, Salim Pistol was arrested by the Delhi Police special cell and Indian security agencies in a joint operation with the Nepal Police.
For years, Salim had been supplying sophisticated weapons from Pakistan into India. Investigators have found evidence linking him to Pakistan's intelligence agency, ISI, and Dawood Ibrahim's D-Company.
Salim Pistol was a key supplier of arms to top gangsters, including Lawrence Bishnoi and Hashim Baba. His name surfaced in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case as well.
He was arrested by Delhi Police in 2018, but later managed to flee abroad. Recently, intelligence inputs indicated that he was hiding in Nepal. Acting on the tip-off, security agencies tracked him down and arrested him.
A resident of Seelampur in Delhi, Salim's name had earlier cropped up in the Baba Siddiqui murder case. His network spanned across India and Pakistan.
According to the police, Sheikh Salim, a resident of Jafrabad in Delhi, dropped out of school after completing Class 8 and initially worked as a driver.
Salim's criminal career spans decades, beginning with vehicle theft in 2000 when, along with his associate Mukesh Gupta alias Kaka, he stole multiple vehicles. He was arrested on May 25, 2000, and booked under sections 379, 411, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
Over a decade later, he was implicated in a high-profile armed robbery in Jafrabad on August 7, 2011, involving Rs 20 lakh. He was eventually arrested on September 18, 2013, and charged with offences under sections 395 and 397 of the IPC.