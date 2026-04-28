Who is Salim Dola? Dawood Ibrahim's close aide deported to India, know how he ran Rs 5000 crore drug empire

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday affirmed zero tolerance against drug syndicates and 'kingpins' after Salim Dola, the key man behind Dawood Ibrahim's drug empire, was deported to India.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday affirmed zero tolerance against drug syndicates and 'kingpins' after Salim Dola, the key man behind Dawood Ibrahim's drug empire, was deported to India.

Sharing an X post, Amit Shah said that the Indian narcotics agencies have extended their claws across borders under the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government.

"Zero tolerance against the Narco syndicate. The Narcotics Control Bureau today made a major breakthrough in securing the return of notorious drug trafficker Mohammad Salim Dola from Turkiye. Under Modi govt's mission to ruthlessly smash drug cartels, our anti-narcotics agencies have extended their claws across borders through a robust network of global agencies. Now, no matter where they hide, no place is safe for drug kingpins," Shah posted on X.

Who is Salim Dola?

Born in 1966 into a middle-class family in the Byculla area of Mumbai, Dola entered the city's underworld at a young age. He befriended don Chhota Shakeel, who was, at the time, a member of Dawood Ibrahim's D-company.

Initially, Dola was involved in the smuggling of gutkha (tobacco) across Mumbai and Delhi. Gradually, he ventured into the drug trade and began trafficking marijuana (ganja).

He was first arrested in 1998, when he was caught with 40 kilogrammes of mandrax at Mumbai airport. Investigators believe he subsequently rose through the ranks of Dawood Ibrahim's D-Company, eventually taking over narcotics operations previously handled by another senior figure, Salim Mirchi.

In 2012, the Narcotics Control Bureau arrested him with a consignment of 80 kilograms of marijuana. After spending nearly five years in jail, he was acquitted by the court.

How Salim Dola ran Rs 5000 crore drug empire?

Authorities say that Dola has been a key figure in the underworld’s narcotics trade, orchestrating a transnational synthetic drug empire estimated to be worth over Rs 5,000 crore.

According to media reports, Salim Dola built and operated his Rs 5,000 crore drug empire by leveraging deep-rooted underworld connections and shifting his operations from traditional contraband to high-profit synthetic drugs. As a key aide to Dawood Ibrahim, Dola's network spanned across multiple countries, using a mix of legitimate-looking front businesses and clandestine manufacturing units.

How was Salim Dola caught in Istanbul?

Dola was arrested on April 25 after the Narcotics Crimes Division of the Istanbul Police Department launched a targeted operation to intercept the Indian national. Dola, who is wanted for 'drug trafficking', was located hiding in a residence in the Beylikduzu district.

During raids in India, authorities seized about 126 kilograms of mephedrone alongside Rs 25,22,000. The Istanbul Police Department has since completed the necessary station procedures for the high-profile detainee.

Salim Dola will be handed over to the Mumbai Police, after which he will be interrogated by various agencies. CNN Turkiye reported that Dola, a notorious Indian drug lord wanted under an Interpol Red Notice, had been apprehended by Turkish authorities following a high-stakes raid in Istanbul.

Earlier today, Salim Dola was deported to Delhi Technical Airport from Istanbul. This followed an operation by the intelligence department in collaboration with international agencies. He is currently facing interrogation by intelligence agencies.