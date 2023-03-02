Who is Saligram Garg, Dhirendra Shastri's brother? Here's why he was arrested

Who is Saligram Gard? | Photo: Zee bureau

Dhirendra Shastri's brother Shaligram Garg has been arrested 13 days after a video of him brandishing a gun and threatening a man has gone viral on social media. In the video Bagheswar Dham's godman Dhirendra Shastri's brother was seen threatening a man with a gun at a wedding in MP's Chhatarpur. This video was shared on Twitter.

Chhatarpur police formed a team and investigated the matter. Garg is presented before the Chhatarpur court and he will most likely be sent for police remand. An FIR has been filed against him by the Bamitha Police under several IPC sections including 294, 323, 506, and 427 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) as well as the SC/ST Act.

Who is Shaligram Garg?

Born to Ram Karpal Garg and Saroj Garg, Shaligram Garg is about 26 years old and he is a self-acclaimed spiritual leader. He is the brother of Sef-styled Godmon Dhirendra Shastri. They even have a sister named Rita Garg.

Read: Bageshwar Dham chief Dhirendra Shashtri's brother Shaligram Garg arrested, know why