Who is Saleem Wastik? 'Ex-Muslim' YouTuber arrested for murdering 13-year-old boy in 1995

The murder case dates back to 1995, when the son of a businessman left home for school but never returned. The next day, the father received a call informing him that his son had been kidnapped, with the caller demanding a ransom of Rs 30,000.

Saleem Wastik, a controversial YouTuber known for his public image as a former Muslim, has been arrested in connection with the kidnapping and murder of a Delhi businessman's teenaged son more than three decades ago. Saleem was arrested from Loni area of Ghaziabad district after a tip-off and subsequent verification through old records, fingerprints, and photographs, according to the police.

The murder case dates back to January 1995, when the son of a businessman left home for school but never returned. The next day, the father received a phone call informing him that his son had been kidnapped, with the caller demanding a ransom of Rs 30,000. The family informed the police and a case was registered at the Gokulpuri police station. Police arrested Saleem -- who was then a martial arts instructor at Ramjas School in Daryaganj area. He confessed to the crime and led the police to a drain in Mustafabad, where the child's body was found.

In August 1997, the Karkardooma Court convicted Saleem and his accomplice Anil on charges of kidnapping, extortion, and murder. The court sentenced them both to life in prison. Saleem was granted interim bail in November 2000, but he absconded and never returned. Saleem declared himself dead and took up a new identity. He lived under the aliases Saleem Wastik and Saleem Ahmed. For the next 10 years, he lived in areas such as Karnal and Ambala in Haryana, working as a wardrobe maker. In 2010, Saleem moved to Loni, where he opened a women's clothing store. He also established himself as a social activist and YouTuber, and came to be known for his controversial remarks on issues such as religion and terrorism.

Last month, Saleem had grabbed headlines after he was stabbed multiple times by two men at his Ghaziabad home, which left him in a critical condition. CCTV footage of the incident showed the two assailants, identified as Zeeshan and Gulfam, entering the YouTuber's home and stabbing him with a knife. Saleem underwent treatment at the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital in Delhi. A police complaint was filed by Saleem's son Usman. Both the accused, who were carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh, were killed in two separate encounters with the police.