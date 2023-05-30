Who is Sahil Khan, AC mechanic and jilted lover who brutally stabbed minor girlfriend to death in Delhi?

In shocking news which broke from the national capital, a 20-year-old man named Sahil brutally murdered his minor girlfriend in Delhi’s Rohini, out in the open in the street in the Shahbad Dairy. The entire heinous act got caught on CCTV camera, with the footage now going viral.

The gruesome murder was committed by a 20-year-old man called Sahil, who stabbed his minor girlfriend 22 times and then bludgeoned her to death using a large cement boulder in the street. This happened while there were at least a dozen bystanders who did not intervene in the same.

Sahil had fled from the scene of the crime and was subsequently caught by the Uttar Pradesh police in Bulandsheher, where he was reportedly hiding. Sahil and Sakshi had been in a relationship for a few years and were going through a quarrel before the murder.

Sahil had been staying here for the last two years along with his three sisters and parents. His father's name is Sarfaraz. He never had any fights with anyone in the neighbourhood here.

Who is Sahil, accused of murdering girlfriend?

Sahil Khan is a 20-year-old man who used to reside in the Shahbad Dairy area of Rohini in Delhi. Khan used to work as a mechanic and used to repair TVs and Air Conditioners in the locality. Sahil Khan belongs to the Muslim community, but the Kalawa around his wrist sparked a communal angle to the murder of his girlfriend.

According to media reports, Sakshi and Sahil had been in a romantic relationship for the past three years. Sahil’s father’s name is Sarfaraz and his family had been living on rent in the neighbourhood. He was known as a well-mannered man and never had any fights with anyone.

It has been revealed that Sahil and the victim girl had been having relationship quarrels. The minor girl had reportedly threatened Sahil with a fake gun just days before the murder and even got the name of another man tattooed, which angered the accused.

Sahil stabbed Sakshi 22 times with so much furiousness that the knife got stuck in her skull. Later, the accused man bludgeoned her with a cement boulder repeatedly and fled the scene of the crime.

