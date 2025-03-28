Sahil Jain was taken into custody and will remain under DRI detention until Saturday.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has arrested Sahil Jain, the third accused in the gold smuggling case involving Kannada actress Ranya Rao. Jain was taken into custody and will remain under DRI detention until Saturday.

Who is Sahil Jain?

According to India Today, Sahil Jain hails from a well-known business family in Ballari, Karnataka. His father, Mahendra Jain, runs a clothing business along with his uncles. While his family recently moved to Bengaluru, Sahil was staying in Mumbai with his maternal uncle at the time of the alleged smuggling operation.

Jain is not new to gold smuggling cases. He was previously arrested in Mumbai for his involvement in a similar operation, where authorities seized 6.9 kg of gold from a passenger arriving from Kolkata. Investigations revealed that over ten months, Jain had received around 180 kg of smuggled gold, worth approximately Rs 66 crore.

Role in Ranya Rao Case

According to the DRI, Jain played a crucial role in selling smuggled gold. He allegedly helped distribute 14.568 kg of gold that Ranya Rao smuggled into India on January 11, 2025. The gold, worth Rs 11.55 crore, led to a customs duty loss of nearly Rs 4.46 crore.

Rao was caught at Bengaluru airport on March 3 with gold bars hidden around her body. She later admitted that the money for the smuggled gold came through illegal hawala transactions. The case also led to Karnataka DGP Ramachandra Rao being sent on leave, as he was accused of helping the actress bypass airport checks.

The investigation is ongoing, and DRI is looking into Jain’s broader involvement in the smuggling network.