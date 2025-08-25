Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Who is Sagar Kundu? 22-year-old YouTuber swept away at Odisha's Duduma waterfall while making reel

A search operation was underway to locate the YouTuber. After the harrowing incident, locals are urging the authorities to implement stringent safety protocols and limited access to dangerous zones located near the waterfall. Read on to know more on this.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Aug 25, 2025, 12:03 AM IST

A terrifying video has surfaced showing a 22-year-old man being swept away while filming a video at the Duduma waterfall in Koratput, Odisha. Sagar Tudu, also known as Sagar Kundu, has been identified as a YouTuber. He was reportedly using a drone camera to shoot a video near the waterfall. The video has triggered fears and renewed concerns over content creators going to extremes to make reels. So, who is YouTuber Sagar Kundu?

Who is Sagar Kundu and what happened with him at Duduma?

Kundu, a resident of Berhampur, reportedly runs a photography and film channel with close to 500 subscribers. He regularly creates and shares videos about the culture of his homestate Odisha. He is a student of BTech, according to Kundu's father Sarthak Kundu. On Saturday, Kundu was filmed seen on a rock near the Duduma waterfall while shooting a video for social media. In the clip, that has been widely circulated on online platforms, people were seen trying to rescue Kundu but he was washed away by the strong flow of water.

How did the incident happen and what is being done now?

Reportedly, Kundu had gone to the waterfall along with his friend Abhijit Behera. The incident occurred after water was released from the Machakunda dam following heavy rainfall. Even though authorities had alerted downstream of the dam after the rain in Lamtaput area of Koraput, Kundu was standing on a rock near safer shores. A search operation was underway to locate the YouTuber. After the harrowing incident, locals are urging the authorities to implement stringent safety protocols and limited access to dangerous zones located near the waterfall.

