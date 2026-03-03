Who is Saba Shawl? First Kashmiri woman to head Central Jail Srinagar

She has been assigned to head a high-security jail with immediate effect, according to reports. Here's all you need to know about Saba Shawl and her professional career journey.

In a breakthrough moment, Kashmir got its first woman officer, Saba Shawl, who has been appointed Superintendent in the Prisons Department, breaking new ground for women in uniformed services. She has been transferred from her position as Staff Officer to the Director General of Prisons, Jammu and Kashmir, under Government Order No. 145 Home of 2026 dated March 2, 2026. She has been assigned to head a high-security jail with immediate effect, according to reports.

Who is Saba Shawl?

Hailing from Peerbagh, Saba Shawl cracked the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission examination in 2012 and assumed the post of Superintendent of Police (Prisons), marking an uncommon feat when few Kashmiri women entered uniformed services. She also holds a master’s degree in social work.

According to reports, her professional career began as a senior community development consultant. She then worked with the Indo Global Social Service Society that targeted grassroots social work and capacity-building initiatives. She achieved the lone open merit position for SP Prisons in the PSC examination.



Saba previously worked at Prisons Headquarters, handling admin duties and serving as Public Relations Officer, where her key roles were to manage coordination, training, and departmental tasks. Her latest appointment to head Central Jail Srinagar is cited as a key correctional facility, with officials hailing it as a big step for women officers, given her field and admin experience.



