Another victory of Saba Haider calls for celebration as she won the DuPage County Board election. She hails from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.



Haider, contested from Democratic Party in America, defeated Patty Gustin of the Republic Party by a margin of 8, 500 votes as per reports. In the last election, she lost the battle by only one thousand votes. Her win has brought happiness to her family in Ghaziabad. Haider moved to America after marriage.

Expressing joy at Haider’s victory, her father said that politics is in their blood. “Today I am feeling proud of my daughter. My daughter is intelligent. With everyone's blessings and her hard work, she has been able to achieve this position today. My daughter topped the BSc from the city itself and got a gold medal in MSc from AMU. After that I got my daughter married and she went to America with her husband. My son-in-law is a computer science engineer. Politics is in our blood. When she got a chance in America, she did it. Her friends inspired her and she won the election,” he told NDTV.

Further, Haider’s mother added, “I am feeling very proud of my daughter. During the elections, I kept supporting my daughter. I kept encouraging her. I always encourage my entire family. I do not let my children get scared, so that they can achieve great heights in life. My daughter was feeling very lonely in America. She called me several times. I could not go due to my eye operation. I was there in the last US elections. This time I could not go. She told me on the phone that she worked so hard in the elections that her legs became numb."

Haider lives in the Illinois district of Chicago with her family. She is married to Ali Kazmi, who is a resident of Aurangabad Mohalla Sadat of Bulandshahr. The couple has a son, Azim Ali and a daughter Aizah Ali. Her victory in the foreign land has brought glory to India.