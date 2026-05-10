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List Of Thalapathy Vijay 1st Orders After Taking Oath As Tamil Nadu Chief Minister

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Who Is S Keerthana? Tamil Nadu CM Vijay cabinet’s youngest, only woman minister, who is fluent in five languages; Know about her education

Actor-turned-politician C Joseph Vijay has been sworn as Tamil Nadu's chief minister on May 10, Sunday in an oath-taking ceremony held at Chennai’s Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium. Along with Vijay, nine MLAs from the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) officially assumed office. One of them is S Keerthana, who took oath alongside ministers including N Anand, Aadhav Arjuna, KA Sengottaiyan, P Venkataramanan, R Nirmalkumar, Rajmohan, TK Prabhu and KG Anuraj.

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Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : May 10, 2026, 01:23 PM IST

Who Is S Keerthana? Tamil Nadu CM Vijay cabinet’s youngest, only woman minister, who is fluent in five languages; Know about her education
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Actor-turned-politician C Joseph Vijay has been sworn as Tamil Nadu's chief minister on May 10, Sunday in an oath-taking ceremony held at Chennai’s Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium. Along with Vijay, nine MLAs from the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) officially assumed office. One of them is S Keerthana, who took oath alongside ministers including N Anand, Aadhav Arjuna, KA Sengottaiyan, P Venkataramanan, R Nirmalkumar, Rajmohan, TK Prabhu and KG Anuraj.

Who is S Keerthana?

S Keerthana, 29, is the newly elected MLA from Sivakasi, often referred to as the ‘Fireworks Capital of India’. She is the only women in Vijay's newly-formed cabinet. She is also he youngest member of the cabinet. During elections in Tamil Nadu 2026, she secured a massive win by a margin of 11,697 votes on her constituency.

S. Keerthana holds a B.Sc. in Mathematics and an M.Sc. in Statistics (2019) from Pondicherry Central University. She has previously worked as a political consultant and digital strategist for leaders like M.K. Stalin. She is also fluent in five languages, including Tamil, English, Hindi, and Telugu.

Vijay's oath taking ceremony

Vijay, widely known by his screen title “Thalapathy,” became Tamil Nadu’s 13th Chief Minister following TVK’s strong electoral performance. Governor R. N. Ravi administered the oath of office during the ceremony attended by several political leaders, celebrities, and party supporters.

Although TVK emerged as the single-largest party with 108 seats in the 234-member Assembly, it remained short of the majority mark. Vijay later secured support from Congress, Left parties, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), allowing him to stake claim to form the government.

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Thalapathy Vijay's rumoured girlfriend Trisha did only one Hindi film, romanced Akshay Kumar, her Bollywood career ended after flop debut, movie later became cult classic
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