Who is RPF constable Chetan Kumar, hailing from UP, allegedly short-tempered, killed 4 people on Jaipur-Mumbai train?

Jaipur-Mumbai train firing incident: A Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable on Monday shot dead four persons on board a running train near Palghar railway station in Maharashtra, an official said.

Constable Chetan Kumar Choudhary fired from his automatic weapon, killing an RPF Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) and three other passengers of the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Express shortly after 5 am, the official said.

According to a senior police official, the accused RPF constable was mentally unstable.

The constable opened fire on his escort duty in-charge ASI Tika Ram Meena in the running train, the official said.

After killing his senior, the constable went to another bogie and shot dead three passengers, the official added.

The accused then tried to escape from the train between Mira Road and Dahisar, but was later nabbed by the Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel and his weapon was also seized, he said.

About RPF constable Chetan Kumar Choudhary:

Chetan Kumar Choudhary, the accused, hails from Hathras in Uttar Pradesh. He is currently in the custody of the Mira Road Railway police.

Western Railway's inspector general/principal chief security commissioner PC Sinha claimed that the policeman had mental health problems and was a short-tempered individual.

Western Railway's (WR) chief public relations officer Sumit Thakur told PTI that Chetan Kumar was attached to the Lower Parel RPF post, while ASI Tika Ram Meena was attached to the Dadar RPF post.