Who is Rouble Nagi? Indian educator honoured with USD 1 million Global Teacher prize for transformative work in the field of education

Rouble Nagi, a remarkable personality in the field of education in India, is an educator and activist who was recently honoured as the 2025 Global Teacher and was awarded a whopping prize of USD 1 million. Her work in the field of education has been transformative.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Feb 05, 2026, 07:18 PM IST

Rouble Nagi, a remarkable personality in the field of education in India, is an educator and activist who was recently honoured as the 2025 Global Teacher and was awarded a whopping prize of USD 1 million. With the award, her work as an educator who took a transformative initiative in the field of education has been recognised at the world stage. She was honoured at the World Governments Summit in Dubai along with other reputable personalities.  

The award recognises educators who have contributed to the field of education beyond classrooms and into communities, the Associated Press said in a report. Nagi has opened over 800 learning centres across India, with many of them in slums and underserved neighbourhoods where no formal and quality education exist, and if so, then on a limited scale. With these classrooms, her aim has been to educate children who have never attended school and those already enrolled but struggling to continue.

