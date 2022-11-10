Search icon
Who is Roshni Acharya, Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughter who will donate kidney to him

The RJD president, who has experienced numerous health issues, was advised to get a kidney transplant.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 10, 2022, 02:22 PM IST

Ailing Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughter Roshni Yadav who resides in Singapore, would provide her father with a kidney, a close relative announced on Thursday. 
 
Lalu Prasad Yadav, 74, returned from Singapore last month where he had sought treatment for kidney issues. A kidney transplant was suggested for the RJD president, who has had a number of health issues.
 
His Singapore-based daughter Roshni Acharya has intervened to give her father a new lease on life. (Also Read: Who is Rivaba Jadeja, cricketer Ravindra Jadeja's wife fielded from Jamnagar North by BJP
 
Who is Roshni Acharya? 
Roshini Acharya is the youngest daughter of Lalu Prasad and Rabri Yadav. She has one older sister and seven brothers in her family of eight. She was trained as a doctor and wed software programmer Samaresh Singh in 2002.
 
Despite currently residing in Singapore, Acharya regularly engages in political discourse about India, particularly Bihar. Acharya has her share of controversies, just like other Yadav family members have. When it was claimed that her uncle Subhash Yadav had allegedly taken over 50 brand-new cars by force from dealerships in order to transport guests to the wedding location, her 2002 wedding made national headlines. After Acharya's wedding, it is said that the cars were brought back to the dealerships.
