Who is Roshni Acharya, Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughter who will donate kidney to him

Ailing Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughter Roshni Yadav who resides in Singapore, would provide her father with a kidney, a close relative announced on Thursday.

Lalu Prasad Yadav, 74, returned from Singapore last month where he had sought treatment for kidney issues. A kidney transplant was suggested for the RJD president, who has had a number of health issues.

His Singapore-based daughter Roshni Acharya has intervened to give her father a new lease on life.

Who is Roshni Acharya?

Roshini Acharya is the youngest daughter of Lalu Prasad and Rabri Yadav. She has one older sister and seven brothers in her family of eight. She was trained as a doctor and wed software programmer Samaresh Singh in 2002.