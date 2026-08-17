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Who is Rohan Naidu? Know all about Hyderabad-born MIT Astronomer who now leads to ‘Black hole star’ discovery

Hyderabad-born MIT astronomer Rohan Naidu led the discovery of 'Black Hole Star' MoM-BH-1, an object 100 billion times brighter than the sun that may explain 'Little Red Dots' in the early universe.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Aug 17, 2026, 03:44 PM IST

Who is Rohan Naidu? Know all about Hyderabad-born MIT Astronomer who now leads to ‘Black hole star’ discovery
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Astronomer Rohan P. Naidu, who was born in Hyderabad, spearheaded the finding of a "Black Hole Star," an enigmatic celestial phenomenon. On August 12, the results were published in the journal Nature. Naidu is a Pappalardo Fellow at MIT's Kavli Institute for Astrophysics and Space Research and a NASA Hubble Fellow.

Who is Rohan Naidu?

Hyderabad, India, is where Rohan Naidu was born. He left engineering school at the age of 18, purchased his first airline ticket, and enrolled in the inaugural class at Yale-NUS College in Singapore. In May 2022, he received his PhD in astronomy from Harvard. He is now a Pappalardo Fellow in Physics at MIT from 2025 to 2027 and a NASA Hubble Fellow from 2022 to 2025. In addition, he works as an assistant professor at the University of Hawaii's Institute for Astronomy. Naidu investigates the earliest black holes, stars and galaxies to develop following the Big Bang. He frequently makes use of JWST data. Aside from science, he enjoys taking quizzes, writing poetry and watching cricket.

What is the 'Black Hole Star'

Using NASA's James Webb Space Telescope, scientists at MIT and other universities discovered an incredibly brilliant red spot in the early universe. The object, MoM-BH_-1, resembles a massive star roughly the size of our solar system. However, it is emitting roughly "100 billion times more energy than any known star can produce." According to scientists, that amount of energy is more akin to what a black hole produces.

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According to Naidu, it is 'something that looks a bit like a star but is 100 billion times brighter.' MoM-BH_-1 may be a novel kind of astrophysical source, according to researchers. Its central black hole is perhaps 100,000 times more massive than the Sun. It is surrounded by a massive star-like envelope of hydrogen gas. In a survey known as "Mirage or Miracle," or MoM, the scientists discovered the item while looking for the first galaxies. They saw a bright, red dot. Except for some wavelengths, where it vanished, its brightness was intense. Additionally, it only displayed hydrogen and helium and seldom any metals. Naidu stated, "Our picture of this object is evolving very rapidly." The "Little Red Dots" frequently observed in deep-space photos may be explained by such particles, according to the scientists.

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