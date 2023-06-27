Who is RK Arora, Supertech chairman arrested by ED? Case explained

RK Arora (File Photo)

The Enforcement Directorate arrested RK Arora, the chairman of the construction firm Supertech, on Tuesday from his Delhi office in a money laundering case, reported LiveHindustan. RK Arora was detained by the central agency on Tuesday after spending the previous three days being questioned by the agency.

Arora’s family members were informed about his arrest in the late evening by the ED.

RK Arora is a real-estate tycoon in Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and other parts of North India. He is the owner of the Supertech Limited.

He constructed twin towers that housed two residential complexes in Noida's Sector 93A. He is primarily known for demolishing the twin towers in Noida. Arora was exposed and brought to the public's attention after it was discovered that the Twin Tower Noida building was an unlawful construction. In accordance with court orders, the UP government razed a twin tower built by his business, Supertech, in Noida on August 28, 2022.



Why was RK Arora arrested?

The ED took action after several FIRs were filed against RK Arora in Delhi, Haryana, and UP. The stringent Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) formed the basis for the ED's investigation into the real estate tycoon.

According to the FIRs, Supertech and its directors planned to swindle the public by stealing their money while disguising it as one of several real estate scams.

The Supertech group of enterprises amassed deposits from home buyers and obtained bank loans for the development of these flats, according to the investigation conducted by ED under the PMLA. The funds were transferred to buy land for the group's other firms rather than being used for building as intended.

Officials from Supertech obtained loans from the bank once more using these recently acquired lands as security. The Supertech group of enterprises defaulted on their loans to banking companies, according to the ED authorities, and the loans totalling almost Rs. 1,500 crores have turned Non-Performing Assets (NPAs).

Property belonging to Supertech and its directors worth 40 crores had been attached by the ED on April 12. It contained 25 movable properties in Uttarakhand and the Meerut Mall in the state of Uttar Pradesh.