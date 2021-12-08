Who is Lalu-Rabri's 'choti bahu'? Tejashwi Yadav likely to get engaged tomorrow

Amid all the glitz and glamour surrounding the wedding ceremony of actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, there is another celebrity marriage on the cards but this one is a low-key affair. As per media reports, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav will get engaged on December 9 in Delhi.

Tejashwi is the younger son of RJD supemo Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi. Though not much has been revealed about the would-be-bride and Lalu-Rabri family is tight-lipped over the marriage details, some reports suggest that Tejashwi will get engaged to one of his long-time friends.

If sources are to be believed, both the girl and the boy have known each other for long. Though the bride's name has not been revealed it is said that she hails from a different community. Sources said Tejashwi is marrying a long-time friend who belongs to Haryana and Delhi.

There are also no details yet on how soon after the engagement the wedding will take place. Meanwhile, the Lalu Prasad Yadav family is in Delhi for the occasion with only close family members in attendance. Not too many outsiders will be present for the engagement function, as the matter is said to be a private affair.

Only about 50 people will be in attendance at the engagement on Thursday. The 31-year-old cricketer-turned-politician is the youngest of nine siblings - seven sisters and two brothers. Earlier, elder brother Tej Pratap got married to veteran leader Chandrika Rai's daughter Aishwarya in 2018 but news of a rift between the two started coming a year later.