HomeIndia

India

Who is Rizwan Ali, wanted ISIS terrorist arrested by Delhi Police ahead of Independence Day?

Delhi Police arrested Rizwan Ali, member of the Pune ISIS module on Friday

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Aug 09, 2024, 10:26 AM IST

Who is Rizwan Ali, wanted ISIS terrorist arrested by Delhi Police ahead of Independence Day?
The Special Cell of the Delhi Police arrested Rizwan Ali, member of the Pune ISIS module, on Friday. A resident of Daryaganj in Delhi, Rizwan, had a Rs 3 lakh bounty on his head, announced by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for his involvement in terror activities. According to the Police, Ali was part of the Pune Module of ISIS and had been absconding, his presence in the capital ahead of Independence Day is being probed.

"ISIS module terrorist identified as Rizwan Ali has been arrested. NIA had declared a bounty of Rs 3 lakh on him. Rizwan is a resident of Daryaganj, Delhi," Special Cell, Delhi Police said, according to ANI.

The NIA had also released Rizwan Ali's photograph along with other absconding wanted men with terror links.

Earlier, Delhi Police heightened the security arrangements and put up posters of various terrorists linked with Al Qaeda and Khalistan.

Police said that the security measures are taken to raise awareness among the people and help police track the terrorists.

(With inputs from ANI)

