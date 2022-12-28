Who is Riya Kumari aka Isha Alya, Jharkhand actor murdered in Bengal? Here's why husband's statement raises questions

Riya Kumari aka Isha Alya, wife of Jharkhand producer Prakash Kumar (File)

Howrah: Riya Kumari aka Isha Alya, a regional actor in Jharkhand, was shot dead on Wednesday when she was travelling with her husband Prakash Kumar on the national highway in West Bengal's Howrah district. The murder allegedly took place at 6 am when the couple were travelling from Ranchi to West Bengal, with their three-year-old daughter. Kumar claimed she was murdered for resisting a robbery bid.

Who is Riya Kumari and her husband Prakash Kumar? Riya Kumari used to act in movies in Jharkhand's regional languages like Khortha. She also appeared in several regional albums with the name Isha Alya. Prakash is a film and album producer. He makes regional films and song albums.

Prakash Kumar's version as to what happened with Riya Kumari

Kumar said they were on National Highway 16 when the incident took place. At 6 am, he stopped near Mahishrekha in Bagnan to attend nature's call. The trio attacked him. The woman attempted to rescue her husband but one of the three men shot her point blank and fled the spot.

Kumar reportedly drove 3 kilometers in search of aid. He received help at Kulgachia-Pirtala. The locals took the woman to the SCC Medical College where doctors announced her dead.

The police are questioning the husband. They will also question the people he approached for help.

According to the news agency IANS, the police have not completely believed Kumar's version of events as they are fraught with many implausible co-incidents.

"The first question is how the miscreants came to know that Prakash Kumar will stop his vehicle at that secluded point near the Mahishrekha bridge. The second question is whether in that case their vehicle was being chased by the miscreants to which Prakash Kumar has no clue. The third question is that the point where Prakash Kumar claimed to have stopped the car is not an ideal place for parking even if it is for a limited period because of the secluded nature of the spot," a source told the agency.

The officer said he might be telling the truth, but a foul-play is also possible.

They are also checking the CCTV cameras in the vicinity.