Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja's wife Rivaba Jadeja (Photo - PTI)

The Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) has released the first list of candidates who will be contesting the Gujarat assembly elections 2022, and cricketer Ravindra Jadeja’s wife Rivaba Jadeja has gotten a ticket for the upcoming polls.

According to the official list of candidates, Rivaba Jadeja has been fielded from the Jamnagar North seat of the Gujarat assembly. Jadeja had joined the ruling BJP in 2019, and has replaced an existing candidate from the Jamnagar North seat.