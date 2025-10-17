Who is Rivaba Jadeja appointed minister in Gujarat Cabinet? Here's all about the BJP leader and star cricketer Ravindra Jadeja’s wife

In a major Cabinet reshuffle following the mass resignation of all ministers except Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced a new list of 26 ministers on Friday.

In a major Cabinet reshuffle following the mass resignation of all ministers except Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced a new list of 26 ministers on Friday. Among the new faces joining the Cabinet is Rivaba Jadeja, wife of Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, who will now serve as a minister in the Gujarat government.

Who is Rivaba Jadeja?

Rivaba Jadeja is a BJP MLA from Jamnagar North constituency. She entered politics in 2019 when she joined the BJP and went on to win the 2022 Gujarat Assembly Election. Her growing popularity and active involvement in constituency work have now earned her a place in the new Gujarat Cabinet.

Born in 1990 to Hardev Singh Solanki, a businessman, and Prafullaba Solanki, a former Indian Railways employee, Rivaba hails from Rajkot, Gujarat. She holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Atmiya Institute of Technology and Science, Rajkot.

Rivaba Jadeja’s Personal Life

Rivaba married cricketer Ravindra Jadeja in 2016, and the couple has a daughter named Nidhyana, born in June 2017. The two first met through mutual friends, with reports suggesting that Ravindra’s sister Naina was a close friend of Rivaba.

Ravindra Jadeja, one of India’s top all-rounders, and Rivaba share a strong bond that often draws media attention. Despite being the wife of a celebrity cricketer, Rivaba has built an independent identity as a dedicated public representative and now as a state minister.

Rivaba Jadeja’s Assets and Financial Details

According to election affidavits, Rivaba Jadeja declared movable assets worth ₹64.3 crore, including ₹57.6 lakh in her own name. Her husband Ravindra Jadeja’s total assets are estimated at ₹70.48 crore, which includes ₹33.05 crore worth of immovable properties such as commercial spaces and shops in Rajkot, Jamnagar, and Ahmedabad. The couple also jointly owns a 50% stake in Jaddu’s Food Field, a popular restaurant in Gujarat.