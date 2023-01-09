Who is Ritu Maheshwari, Noida-Greater Noida's CEO and engineer-turned-IAS officer

Who is Ritu Maheshwari? An arrest warrant has been issued against Noida, Greater Noida's CEO over a 2001 case (Photo: Twitter/Ritu Maheshwari)

Ritu Maheshwari, the CEO of Greater Noida Authority and Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority, was sentenced to jail for one month. The city's police have also released an arrest warrant for her. Maheshwari has been sentenced to jail in an eighteen-year-old case involving a plot allottee and GNIDA. Mahesh Mitra applied for a plot in 2001. He filed a case in 2005 in the District Consumer Forum after he didn't release it. The forum asked the GNIDA to allot a plot between 1,000 and 2,500 square metres. Later, GNIDA approached the State Consumer Commission. The National Consumer Commission again ruled in favour of Mahesh Mitra. Since the order has not been carried out, an arrest warrant has been issued against Ritu Maheshwari, who leads the body. She has been ordered to implement NCC's verdict within 15 days. Who is Ritu Maheshwari?

Who is Ritu Maheshwari? Ritu Maheshwari is an Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer. She became an IAS officer in 2003. She is the Managing Director of the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC). She became the Noida Authority's CEO in 2019.

She has held key administrative positions in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha, Ghazipur, Shahjahanpur and Ghaziabad. She became the CEO of the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority in 2022.

Ritu Maheshwari served as the district magisterate of Ghaziabad. She was also the Vice-Chairman of the Agra Development Authority. She was the district magistrate of Amroha, Ghazipur, Pilibhit and Shahjahanpur. She is a UP Cadre IAS officer.

She also served as the Managing Director of the Kanpur Electric Supply Company Limited.

Before joining the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), she studied Electrical Engineering from the Punjab Engineering College.

Ritu Maheshwari's husband is also an IAS officer. His name is Mayur Maheshwari. He is also a UP-cadre IAS officer. He also studied engineering before joining IAS.

He is the CEO of the Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority. He had also served in the Prime Minister's office.

Their salaries are over Rs 1.5 lakh each.