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Who is Ritesh Hange? Chetan’s friend and the third accused in Ketan Agarwal murder case

A third prime accused has been arrested in the Ketan Agarwal murder case, with Pune Rural Police probing his alleged links to the main accused.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Sep 05, 2026, 11:36 PM IST

Who is Ritesh Hange? Chetan’s friend and the third accused in Ketan Agarwal murder case
Third accused arrested in Ketan Agarwal murder case. (Pic Credits: X)
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A third prime accused, Ritesh Hange, has been arrested in connection with the alleged murder of Ketan Agarwal at Lohagad Fort. Pune Rural Police arrested Ritesh on Friday night and have secured his police custody till September 12. He was produced before the Vadgaon Maval session court, following which he was sent to police custody for seven days.

 

Who is Ritesh Hange?

 

The 22-year-old accused is a friend of Chetan Chaudhary, who is a prime accused in the killings of Ketan along with Ketan's fiancee, Siya Goyal. According to the police, Hange was in contact with both Chetan and Siya, and the alleged murder plan was discussed with him.

 

Police even charged Ritesh Hange with criminal conspiracy, making him the third prime co-accused in the case. Police said that Chetan and Siya had allegedly asked Ritesh to accompany them to Lohagad for a walk; however, he didn't visit the spot from where Ketan was allegedly killed on June 18.

 

But the police are investigating his movements and interactions, and it is alleged that Chetan met Ritesh and Siya also spoke to him soon after Ketan's death. Police are now investigating Ritesh about what he knew about the alleged conspiracy.

 

 

What is the Ketan Agarwal death case?

 

Ketan Agarwal was allegedly murdered on June 18 after being allegedly pushed from a cliff at Lohagad Fort in Pune district. His death was initially treated as an accident, but after investigation, it turned into a murder case. Police allege that Siya, along with Chetan, conspired to kill Ketan, and both were arrested on June 23.

 

Meanwhile, police are now examining Ritesh's communications, including his alleged discussions with Chetan and Siya. 

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