Who is Rishabh Baisoya? Wanted fugitive in Rs 13000 crore cocaine cartel case; Interpol issues Red Notice

Interpol has issued a Red Notice for the arrest of Rishabh Baisoya in connection with the Rs 13,000-crore cocaine seizure by Delhi Police's special cell. Rishabh, who is believed to be in hiding in the Middle East, has been declared an absconder by the court. The Red Notice triggered a global manhunt, allowing law enforcement agencies worldwide to locate and detain him pending extradition.

Who is Rishabh Baisoya?

Rishabh Baisoya is a fugitive wanted by the Delhi Police and Interpol in connection with a major international drug trafficking case involving the seizure of 13,000 crore rupees worth of cocaine. The special cell has also requested that a ‘trial in absentia' be conducted against the suspect, under which the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) allows for a criminal trial to proceed and judgment to be passed even if the accused is not present in court.

Rishabh, son of alleged kingpin of international drug cartel Virender Singh Baisoya aka Veeru, is accused of facilitating transportation and concealment of contraband, thereby directly contributing to cartel activities. According to police, he provided a Toyota Fortuner SUV to co-accused Jatinder Singh Gill alias Jassi for allegedly ferrying drugs on Oct 1, 2024. During the search of the SUV, police seized around 1kg of cocaine/mephedrone on Oct 5. Rishabh and Jatinder's involvement was confirmed after police found them on CCTV footage at Hudco Place and at a hotel in the Panchsheel Enclave area of Delhi.



International drug trafficking case

According to the special cell investigation, a large-scale cocaine distribution network operated across India, with the cartel using pharmaceutical and shell companies to distribute the drugs, which were smuggled from South America. Members shared Google coordinates for collection and stockpiled the drugs for sale at music concerts and rave parties in major cities. The drugs were concealed in cardboard boxes containing shirts and namkeen mixtures. The cartel was allegedly run from Pakistan and Dubai, with members in Thailand, Malaysia, and the UK. The special cell has sought assistance from these countries through letters rogatory to further the investigation.