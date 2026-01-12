Who is Rikshit Chauhan? Merchant Navy officer from Himachal detained after US seizes Russian oil tanker

Rikshit's family has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar to ensure his safe return home. "We talked to Rikshit for the last time on January 7 and are praying to God for his safe return," his mother Reeta Devi said.

Rikshit Chauhan -- a merchant navy officer from Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh -- is in detention after a Russian-flagged oil tanker, on which he had been working as a crew member, was seized by United States forces last week. He is one of three Indian crew members who were on board the vessel, named Marinera. The tanker was intercepted following a prolonged maritime pursuit that began in the Caribbean Sea and ended in the North Atlantic.

Rikshit Chauhan, aged 26, had joined the merchant navy in August last year, his father Ranjit Singh told NDTV. He is employed by a Russian company, which had sent him to Venezuela on his first sea assignment. But the ship was stopped at the border. After waiting for 10 days at the border, the company called the vessel back to Russia when US forces seized it. Rikshit's detention comes just weeks before his wedding, due to be held on February 19, his mother Reeta Devi told reporters in Kangra.

Rikshit's family has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar to ensure his safe return home. "We talked to Rikshit for the last time on January 7 and are praying to God for his safe return," Reeta Devi said. "We appeal to the prime minister and the external affairs minister to ensure the safe return of Rikshit and two others from Goa and Kerala, who are also crew members of the same vessel," she added.

Last week, Randhir Jaiswal, a spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), said in a statement that India was closely following the developments around the seized vessel. "We are ascertaining further details of the Indian nationals who are supposed to be there on the oil tanker," he added. The ship had a total of 28 crew members when it was captured, including three Indians, two Russians, and 20 Ukrainians. The two Russian crew members were reportedly released on Sunday.