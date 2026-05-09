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Who is Riju Dutta? TMC suspends spokesperson for six years over alleged indiscipline

The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) on Saturday suspended party spokesperson Riju Dutta for a period of six years over alleged violation of party discipline. Here's how the former Trinamool Congress member responded.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : May 09, 2026, 10:37 PM IST

Who is Riju Dutta? TMC suspends spokesperson for six years over alleged indiscipline
Riju Dutta was suspended from TMC for six years over alleged violation of party discipline. (Pic Credits: rijudutta_aitc)
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The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) on Saturday suspended party spokesperson Riju Dutta for a period of six years over alleged violations of party discipline. Following his suspension from Trinamool, Dutta took to his X handle and questioned the basis of the party notice and claimed that he was removed for 'speaking the truth'. ''After giving 13 yrs of my Youth to @AITCofficial, working incessantly to prove myself, rising through the ranks due to sheer performance (because I, am NOT a nepo kid) - my beloved party has SUSPENDED ME FOR 6 YEARS! Why? Because I, spoke the truth.'' he wrote in his post.

Take a look

He also claimed that the action against him was taken despite his submission of his explanation on the show-cause notice issued to him on Friday, May 8. In his post, he also posted the picture of both his suspension order and the letter of his explanation.

''The Suspension Notice says I didn’t meet the disciplinary committee, whereas within the stipulated time - I, did file my reply at Party HQs (Trinamool Bhavan) on 09.05.2026 at 11:27am. Probably the Notice was typed before reading my reply. Thank You All India Trinamool Congress! I, promise “I WILL BE BACK” !! See You Soon!'' he added. 

As per the suspension order from Trinamool Congress's central office in Kolkata, Riju Dutta was served a show-cause notice over certain statements made against the party. The suspension order also noted that the disciplinary committee waited till 5 pm on the scheduled date, but Riju Dutta did not attend the hearing or explain his position.

What led to Riju Dutta's suspension?

Recently, a controversy around Riju Dutta's remarks erupted after he claimed that he had been pressured by sections of his own party to use abusive language against BJP leaders during political campaigns. He also publicly apologised to BJP leader and now the Chief Minister of West Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari, for his past comments and said BJP leaders helped ensure his safety after the West Bengal election results.

Who is Riju Dutta?

Riju Dutta has been a prominent TMC face who often represented the party in television debates and political discussions. Over the years, his strong criticism of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has made him a familiar face in West Bengal politics.

He joined Trinamool Congress as a youth leader and later became one of the party's recognised spokespersons, who regularly featured on national news channels.

In 2021, an FIR was filed against him in Uttar Pradesh over an alleged doctored video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared on social media. Later, he made news for filing complaints against online influencers accused of using abusive language against Trinamool chief and then CM, Mamata Banerjee.

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