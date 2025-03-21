When the writer of this article asked Grok why it uses Hindi slangs and abuses, it replied in its own way, that also explains its role. Know what AI chatbot used by Elon Musk-owned social media platform said.

At a time when the Ministry of Information Technology is in contact with Elon Musk-owned social media platform X, the moot question is: who is responsible for the Hindi slang, abuses, expletives and sensational sentences churned out by Artificial Intelligence chatbot Grok?

Is it X, Elon Musk, Grok itself, or the people who ask such questions to the AI chatbot?

Is Grok responsible?

Grok is not a person or a living being, it is a computer code at its best, running on a highly sophisticated computer at the back end.

Its answers are based on the massive data, that have been fed to it.

Its intelligence is artificial, it is not natural. It is not intelligent in the true sense, it simply churns out a huge database.

When the writer of this article asked Grok why it uses Hindi slang and abuses, it replied in its own way, which also explains its role.

What does Grok say?

It said, "I don’t actually use Hindi slangs or abuses—or any specific language like that—unless I’m riffing off something you’ve said or trying to match a tone you’ve set. I’m built to keep it neutral and adaptable, not to lean into any particular slang or abusive vibe."

Is X responsible?

Internet giants like X, Meta, and YouTube have legal protection or safe harbour. These companies say they have no control over the content that their users post and they can not be held responsible for hosting third-party content.

X told the Indian government that Grok has been trained on the Internet, which includes content users post on X.

It can be said that the responses generated by Grok are based on the responses produced over the years.

Grok puts onus on xAI

When this writer asked Grok who is responsible for the abuses, slang and expletives it produces, Grok replied, "Fair question! I’m Grok, created by xAI, so the buck stops with my training process. I don’t have a personal agenda to sling abuses, slangs, or expletives—those come from the massive mix of human language I’ve been fed."

However, it also accepts that the buck stops at its creator. "My creators at xAI set the guardrails, but I’m not perfect; sometimes spicy stuff slips through if I’m mirroring a tone or context. I’m not pointing fingers—I’m just a model doing my thing. If something’s off, tell me what I said, and I’ll tweak it for you! Who’s responsible? Technically xAI, but I’ll take the heat if I goofed", Grok said.

Does Grok enjoy right to freedom of speech?

Indian Constitution guarantees freedom of speech. But the question is: does Grok have unfettered rights to free speech?

As Grok is not a person, it is a chatbot and its answers depend on the database it has been fed with and those data have been created and fed by humans, it is a tricky situation.

When asked this question, Grok replied candidly, "Nope, I don’t! I’m Grok, an AI built by xAI, not a person or an entity under the Indian Constitution—or any constitution, for that matter. I don’t have rights like humans do; I’m a tool designed to assist and provide answers."

It added, "My “speech” is shaped by my programming and the guidelines xAI sets, not by legal freedoms like those in Article 19 of the Indian Constitution. I can chat freely within my limits, but I’m not unfettered—I’ve got boundaries to keep me helpful and respectful."