Who is Renuka Chowdhury? Congress MP who brought dog to Parliament on first day of Winter Session

INDIA
A row erupted on the first day of the Winter Session of the Parliament after Congress leader and Member of Parliament (MP) Renuka Chowdhury brought along a dog. Chowdhury, a Rajya Sabha member from Telangana, said the dog was a stray she had rescued on her way to the parliament. The act sparked fierce criticism from leaders of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), while Chowdhury defended herself. But, who is Renuka Chowdhury and what do the rules say about bringing animals to the parliament?
Renuka Chowdhury, aged 71 years, once part of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), had joined the Indian National Congress (INC) in 1998. She studied at Karnatak University in Dharwad district of Karnataka. She has been a member of parliament for nearly 20 years. Chowdhury served as Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Tourism from 2004 to 2006. Chowdhury then served as Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Women and Child Development between 2006 and 2009.
Leaders of the BJP hit out at Chowdhury for bringing a dog to the parliament. BJP MP Jagdambika Pal accused Chowdhury of indulging in a tamasha and called for action against the Congress leader. According to parliament rules, no unauthorised person or item is allowed inside the parliament premises. Rules say that any item, material, or animal that could compromise security or decorum cannot enter parliament premises.