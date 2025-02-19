Elected from Delhi's Shalimar Bagh seat, Gupta is recognised for her grassroots engagement and organisational skills within the party.

BJP MLA-elect Rekha Gupta will be the new chief minister of Delhi. She will take the oath of Delhi CM on Thursday, February 20. Her name was announced after the BJP Legislature Party meeting on Wednesday. She has been elected from Delhi's Shalimar Bagh seat. Gupta is recognised for her grassroots engagement and organisational skills within the party. The BJP leader is a former general secretary and president of the Delhi University Students Union (DUDU), a member of the national executive of the party and general secretary of the Delhi state unit of the party.

Delhi CM oath-taking ceremony

The ceremony is expected to take place at around 12 pm on Thursday at Ramlila Maidan in the heart of the national capital. It is likely to be attended by top BJP leaders, including chief ministers from party-ruled states. More than 25,000 security personnel will be deployed in the central, north, and New Delhi areas of the city for the event. The BJP has come to power in Delhi after 26 years, defeating the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the February 5 Delhi Assembly polls. The saffron party got 48 seats out of a total of 70.