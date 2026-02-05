Who is Ravneet Singh Bittu? Rahul Gandhi takes jibe at BJP leader and Punjab fomer CM's grandson, calls him 'traitor', here's why

Rahul Gandhi took a jab at Ravneet Dingh Bittu, by calling him a 'traitor' at the Parliament. The 'traitor' dig can be reffered to Ravneet Singh Bittu's defection from Congress to BJP. Bittu started his political career from Congress but later joined BJP in 2024.

A brief interaction of Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Parliament Rahul Gandhi and Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu is going viral. Rahul Gandhi took a jab at Ravneet Dingh Bittu, by calling him a 'traitor' at the Parliament. The 'traitor' dig can be reffered to Ravneet Singh Bittu's defection from Congress to BJP. Bittu started his political career from Congress but later joined BJP in 2024.

In the viral video, Rahul Gandhi was protesting at the Parliament with the suspended MPs. While Ravneet Singh Bittu was passing, Rahul called him 'traitor friend'. Rahul said, 'Namaste Bhai, my traitor friend, don't worry, you will come back.' Rahul tried to shake hands with him but Bittu did not shake hands, and called Gandhi "desh ke dushman (enemy of the nation)."

Who is Ravneet Singh Bittu?

Ravneet Singh Bittu is a Rajya Sabha MP and currently Minister of State in the Ministry of Railways and Ministry of Food Processing Industries in the Modi government. In August 2024, BJP nominated him for Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan.

Ravneet Singh Bittu is the grandson of Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh, who was killed by a suicide bomber in August 1995 at the Secretariat Complex in Chandigarh on 31 August 1995. Along with Beant Singh, 17 people including 3 commandos lost their lives in this blast. The blast was plotted by Dilawar Singh Babbar of the pro-Khalistan organization Babbar Khalsa International.

Ravneet Singh Bittu's switch from Congress to BJP

Congress gave Ravneet Singh Bittu ticket from Anandpur Sahib in 2009 Lok Sabha elections. Bittu won this election. After this, in 2014 and 2019, he won Lok Sabha elections from Ludhiana seat. In March 2021, when Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary, the then leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, was busy with the Bengal elections, the Congress appointed Bittu as its leader in the Lok Sabha. Bittu was the leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha from 11 March to 18 July 2021.

In June 2022, he received death threats. Bittu received several calls on WhatsApp from a UK number. The caller had threatened to kill Bittu over his comments about Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale.

He joined BJP in March 2024, and BJP gave him a ticket from Ludhiana but he lost to Congress candidate Amarin Singh Raja Varar in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Bittu had been MP from Ludhiana twice.