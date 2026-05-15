Who is Rathindra Bose? BJP MLA elected as Speaker of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from the Coochbehar Dakshin (South) constituency Rathindra Bose on Friday was elected as the new Speaker of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Rathindra Bose on Friday was elected as the new Speaker of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly. Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari escorted Bose to the Speaker's chair in the House in keeping with Assembly tradition. He was nominated by the ruling camp for the post of the West Bengal Assembly Speaker, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said on Thursday.

Who is Rathindra Bose?

Rathindra Bose is BJP MLA the Coochbehar Dakshin (South) constituency "Shri Rathindra Bose has been nominated as our Candidate for the Post of Hon'ble Speaker of the 18th West Bengal Legislative Assembly. I hope that his Candidature is supported by one and all and he gets elected unanimously," West Bengal CM Adhikari posted on X.

"He never applied for any post such as MLA, Minister or Speaker. The party has recognised his dedication. He is a Chartered Accountant and has the necessary capability to handle this responsibility. We seek cooperation from all sides for his leadership," Adhikari said.

He also appealed to the Opposition to uphold parliamentary tradition by ensuring an uncontested Speaker election. "The Speaker's election has traditionally been unanimous in West Bengal. I hope the Opposition will continue this tradition," he added.

Rathindra Bose is a Chartered Accountant by profession. Bose had won the election from the Coochbehar constituency by a margin of 23,284 (11.4 per cent) voters. He defeated Avijit De Bhowmik of the Trinamool Congress (TMC). He will replace BJP MLA Tapas Roy, who was sworn in as the Pro-tem Speaker of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly on Tuesday.

West Bengal elections 2026

The 2026 Assembly election results marked a decisive mandate for the BJP, registering a significant surge, winning 207 seats in the 294-member Assembly, a major shift in a state where it had earlier secured 77 seats in the previous election. The Trinamool Congress (TMC), which had won 212 seats in the last Assembly polls, finished a distant second with 80 seats. This ended TMC's 15-year rule in the State. Congress was restricted to just two seats. Following the victory, Suvendu Adhikari took the oath as the ninth chief minister of West Bengal.

(With ANI Inputs)