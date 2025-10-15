Who is Rao Inderjit? Haryana ASI Sandeep Lather accused IPS Y. Puran Kumar of Rs 50 crore bribe deal for release of THIS gangster

The twin cop suicide cases in Haryana has shocked the nation. However, ASI Sandeep Lather in his final video of 6.6 minutes, made shocking allegation on IPS Y. Puran Kumar, bringing in a name of a notorious gangster 'Rao Inderjit', Sandeep Lather alleged accused Y Puran Kumar. Who was Rao Inderjit?

IPS Y. Puran Kumar committed suicide by shooting himself with his service revolver at his Chandigarh residence, leaving behind a 9-pages final suicide note naming top IPS, IAS officers, accusing them of caste-based discrimination, mental harrasment and framing him in false case. Following this, SP Narendra Bijarniya was removed and DGP Shatrujeet Kapur was sent on leave. However, in a new twist, another Haryana cop, ASI Sandeep Lathar, committed suicide, accusing Y. Puran Kumar, of corruption and committing suicide in fear of getting busted by authorities.

ASI Sandeep Lather in his final video of 6.6 minutes, made shocking allegation on late IPS Y. Puran Kumar, bringing in a name of a notorious gangster 'Rao Inderjit', Sandeep Lather alleged accused Y Puran Kumar of orchestrating a “Rs 50 crore deal” to get an individual named Rao Inderjit released from a case. Sushil Kumar, an aide to IPS officer Puran Kumar was arrested by the Rohtak Police for allegedly demanding Rs. 2.5 lakh bribe in Y. Puran Kumar's name on October 6. A day later, Kumar committed suicide. Police confirmed that ASI Sandeep Lathar played an important role in the arrest of Sushil Kumar. Who is this gangster?

Who is gangster Rao Inderjit?

Rao Inderjit is notorious gangster, who is believed to be living in US. He owns James Music and is living abroad due to fear of the police. He is accused in numerous cases, including the Manjeet Dighal case. Rao Indrajit, associated with Haryana, works for the Himanshu Bhau gang. Rao Indrajit's name also surfaced when shots were fired at Elvish Yadav's home. Rao Indrajit's name came up when a financier was murdered in Rohtak some time ago. Furthermore, Rao Indrajit's name also surfaced in the attack on Haryana singer Fazilpuria.