Who is Rao Inderjit? Haryana ASI Sandeep Lather accused IPS Y. Puran Kumar of Rs 50 crore bribe deal for release of THIS gangster

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

All is not well in NDA as Nitish Kumar's JDU declares war against Chirag Paswan by...

India’s Fertilizer Addiction: How Rs 1.91 Lakh Crore of ‘Support’ Is Poisoning Our Water, Our Air, and Our Future

Shahid Kapoor is proud of step-brother Ishaan Khatter, hugs him, pens heartfelt note on Homebound's success: 'Show them what you got'

Tamil Nadu to ban Hindi? MK Stalin Govt to table a bill to outlaw Hindi movies, songs, hoardings

Meet Pragathi Shetty, key member in Kantara Chapter 1's success, Rishab Shetty's wife, they met through..; know about her education

Diwali 2025: What are green crackers? Know its benefits as SC allows their use in Delhi-NCR

Watch viral video: Shweta Bachchan gives unexpected shoutout to Aishwarya Rai on dance floor, grooves with Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda on...

Salman Khan exudes signature 'Bhaijaan' swag as he returns to ramp for Vikram Phadnis

Massive crackdown in Bihar: Enforcement agencies seize cash, liquor, drugs worth Rs 34 crore ahead of state assembly elections

Why did Supreme Court allow use of firecrackers in Delhi-NCR despite pollution?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
India’s Fertilizer Addiction: How Rs 1.91 Lakh Crore of ‘Support’ Is Poisoning Our Water, Our Air, and Our Future

India’s Fertilizer Addiction: How Rs1.91 Lakh Crore of ‘Support’ Is Poisoning...

Shahid Kapoor is proud of step-brother Ishaan Khatter, hugs him, pens heartfelt note on Homebound's success: 'Show them what you got'

Shahid Kapoor is proud of step-brother Ishaan Khatter, hugs him

Tamil Nadu to ban Hindi? MK Stalin Govt to table a bill to outlaw Hindi movies, songs, hoardings

Tamil Nadu to ban Hindi? MK Stalin Govt to table a bill to outlaw Hindi movies,

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

HomeIndia

INDIA

Who is Rao Inderjit? Haryana ASI Sandeep Lather accused IPS Y. Puran Kumar of Rs 50 crore bribe deal for release of THIS gangster

The twin cop suicide cases in Haryana has shocked the nation. However, ASI Sandeep Lather in his final video of 6.6 minutes, made shocking allegation on IPS Y. Puran Kumar, bringing in a name of a notorious gangster 'Rao Inderjit', Sandeep Lather alleged accused Y Puran Kumar. Who was Rao Inderjit?

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Oct 15, 2025, 11:58 AM IST

Who is Rao Inderjit? Haryana ASI Sandeep Lather accused IPS Y. Puran Kumar of Rs 50 crore bribe deal for release of THIS gangster
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The twin cop suicide cases in Haryana has shocked the nation. IPS Y. Puran Kumar committed suicide by shooting himself with his service revolver at his Chandigarh residence, leaving behind a 9-pages final suicide note naming top IPS, IAS officers, accusing them of caste-based discrimination, mental harrasment and framing him in false case. Following this, SP Narendra Bijarniya was removed and DGP Shatrujeet Kapur was sent on leave. However, in a new twist, another Haryana cop, ASI Sandeep Lathar, committed suicide, accusing Y. Puran Kumar, of corruption and committing suicide in fear of getting busted by authorities.

ASI Sandeep Lather in his final video of 6.6 minutes, made shocking allegation on late IPS Y. Puran Kumar, bringing in a name of a notorious gangster 'Rao Inderjit', Sandeep Lather alleged accused Y Puran Kumar of orchestrating a “Rs 50 crore deal” to get an individual named Rao Inderjit released from a case. Sushil Kumar, an aide to IPS officer Puran Kumar was arrested by the Rohtak Police for allegedly demanding Rs. 2.5 lakh bribe in Y. Puran Kumar's name on October 6. A day later, Kumar committed suicide. Police confirmed that ASI Sandeep Lathar played an important role in the arrest of Sushil Kumar. Who is this gangster?

Who is gangster Rao Inderjit? 

Rao Inderjit is notorious gangster, who is believed to be living in US. He owns James Music and is living abroad due to fear of the police. He is accused in numerous cases, including the Manjeet Dighal case. Rao Indrajit, associated with Haryana, works for the Himanshu Bhau gang.  Rao Indrajit's name also surfaced when shots were fired at Elvish Yadav's home. Rao Indrajit's name came up when a financier was murdered in Rohtak some time ago. Furthermore, Rao Indrajit's name also surfaced in the attack on Haryana singer Fazilpuria. 

ALSO READ:Who was Sandeep Lather? Haryana ASI found dead in Rohtak, makes SHOCKING allegations on IPS Y. Puran kumar in final last video, 'corruption, sexual abuse, ...'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Viral video: Suhana Khan bumps into Madhuri Dixit, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter asks actress to..., impresses netizens: 'Sanskar umar se bade hai'
Suhana bumps into Madhuri Dixit, Shah Rukh's daughter asks actress to..
This legendary villain asked for Re 1 more than heroes, drove his own car, had no enotourage: 'Main paagal hoon kya jo...'
This legendary villain asked for Re 1 more than heroes, drove his own car
Virat Kohli returns to India for Australia tour, his stylish airport look goes viral, netizens say 'swag hi alag hai'
Virat Kohli returns to India for Australia tour, his stylish airport look goes..
Gaza Ceasefire Live: All 20 Israeli hostages freed by Hamas, standing ovation for Trump in Israeli Parliament
Gaza Ceasefire Live: All 20 Israeli hostages freed by Hamas
Diwali 2025: UP government to distribute free LPG cylinders under Ujjwala Yojana ahead of festival
Diwali 2025: UP govt to distribute free LPG cylinders under Ujjwala Yojana
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE