Who is Rao Inderjeet Yadav? Gangster with 1.5 million followers, owns luxury cars, Rs 17 lakhs in cash, arrested in Dubai

Indian gangster Rao Inderjeet Yadav has been arrested in Dubai. Yadav had fled the UAE after murdering a businessman in Rohtak, Haryana. After his arrest, the Dubai authorities have asked for his documents and said that they will soon extradite to India.

Indian gangster Rao Inderjeet Yadav has been arrested in Dubai, said sources in Haryana Police to NDTV on Thursday. Yadav had fled the UAE after murdering a businessman in Rohtak, Haryana.

After his arrest, the Dubai authorities have asked for his documents and said that they will soon extradite the gangster to India, informed sources. However, Yadav's lawyer claims that he has not been arrested.

Cases, investigation against Yadav

Rao Inderjeet Yadav is a seasoned gangster who has been facing more than 15 cases and chargesheets filed by the Haryana and Uttar Pradesh police against Yadav. Accusations against him include extortion, coercive loan settlement of private financiers, armed intimidation, and earning commission from such illegal activities.

After he murdered a businessman in 2024, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had started a money laundering investigation against the Inderjeet Yadav last year.

As part of the probe, the central agency conducted raids in Delhi and Gurugram in Haryana during which they found five luxury cars, bank lockers, cash amounting to Rs 17 lakhs, various incriminating documents, digital devices, and digital data related to Yadav and his associates.

During the searches, the police also found that Yadav created and operated a website portal for loan settlement between corporate houses and private financiers.

According to police, Yadav has been involved in various criminal activities such as murder, extortion, coercive settlements of loans given by private financiers, fraud, cheating, illegal land grabbing, and violent offences. According to the ED, he “acted as a strongman and enforcer”, forcing coercive settlement of some high-value private loan transactions and financial disputes involving hundreds of crores.

Who is Rao Inderjeet Yadav?

Yadav is the owner and primary controller of a music company known as Gem Records Entertainment Pvt Ltd, which functions by the name 'Gems Tunes'. It was founded in 2006 and operates as a video-on-demand (OTT) platform that creates and distributes regional songs in Haryanvi, Punjabi, and Hindi.

Yadav has made a luxurious lifestyle for himself and part of this has been earned through his popularity on social media where he boasts of over 15 lakh followers on Instagram. His popularity and glamourous life also stem from his company with Bollywood celebrities with whom he often posts pictures.

In December 2024, Yadav’s name was linked with the murder of a financer, Manjeet Dighal. A gang by the name of Himanshu Bhau had claimed responsibility for Dighal’s murder. Soon after this incident, Yadav fled the country.

Yadav’s name also appeared in July 2025 in the firing case at the home of singer Rahul Fazilpuria. The Inderjeet Yadav and his associates had claimed responsibility for the murder of Fazilpuria’s aide, Rohit Shaukeen, in Gurugram. The next month, many social media posts regarding firing at YouTuber Elvish Yadav's residence mentioned Yadav’s name.