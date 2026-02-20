Who is Ranvir Sachdeva? Eight-year-old coder meets Google CEO, OpenAI chief, addresses AI Summit 2026

He's in the Asia Book of Records, also a "Super Presenter" gold medalist in the 2022 Global Reading Challenge. His Mars exploration rocket ship concept earned recognition from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

An 8-year-old Ranvir Sachdeva has become the centre of attention as he became the youngest speaker at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 that included global technology executives and policymakers. The five-day event, scheduled from February 16 to February 20, marks the fourth global AI summit in an ongoing international series, bringing together some of the world’s biggest names in artificial intelligence and technology.

In an interview with ANI, Ranvir said, “I’m here as the youngest keynote speaker at the India AI Impact Summit. I’m talking about how I’m linking ancient Indian philosophies to modern-day technologies. I’m also covering the different approaches which the rest of the nations are using to build AI. I’m talking about how India is building AI with." He also mentioned that he will be showing his own AI model, adding, “I’m sharing my own use case of an Indian AI model just released and how I’m contributing to India’s GDP and driving AI literacy with it."

Who is Ranvir Sachdeva?

Ranvir is an 8-year-old technologist, author, and TEDx speaker who breaks down complex AI concepts into simple, relatable terms. His big break came at just six years old when he became the youngest TEDx speaker, talking about tech and innovation, specifically AI. He's in the Asia Book of Records, also a "Super Presenter" gold medalist in the 2022 Global Reading Challenge. His Mars exploration rocket ship concept earned recognition from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory. He built an AI chatbot and is Google-certified in Responsible AI. In his book, Are You Born With AI?, he promotes responsible tech use and youth engagement. Impressively, his knowledge is on par with a 14-year-old, according to Cambridge Assessment (CEM).

He is an ITU160 Ambassador for the International Telecommunication Union and serves as a Technology Ambassador for ECB Sustainable Youth, City One Initiative, and Chakra Dialogues Foundation. In September 2024, he became one of the youngest participants at the 79th United Nations General Assembly session - the Summit of the Future - in New York. He also addressed India's National Education Policy (NEP 2020) celebrations in 2025, marking five years since its implementation.