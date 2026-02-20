FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Earthquake with magnitude of 5.8 on Richter scale jolts Afghanistan

Who is Ranvir Sachdeva? Eight-year-old coder meets Google CEO, OpenAI chief, addresses AI Summit 2026

Deja Vu of Kargil? Why did Pakistan Army disown its soldiers in BLA captivity? Leaving troops to their fate in Balochistan war?

Salman Agha, Shaheen Afridi head list of 63 Pakistan players in The Hundred draft despite owners’ concerns

Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda will get married in this hotel of Udaipur, per night cost of villa leave you shocked

Watch Video: After robodog row, shirtless men at AI Impact Summit 2026, Youth Congress members protest outside venue

'Just for show, talking behind closed doors': England great Alastair Cook questions India-Pakistan handshake snub

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta marks one year in office, unveils report card highlighting achievements

Tata Group-OpenAI deal: Ratan Tata's TCS to build 100MW–1GW AI infrastructure, Will it further cut jobs?

T20 World Cup 2026: India vs Pakistan semi-final clash more likely than final; Here’s why

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Who is Ranvir Sachdeva? Eight-year-old coder meets Google CEO, OpenAI chief, addresses AI Summit 2026

Who is Ranvir Sachdeva? Coder meets Google CEO, OpenAI chief at AI Summit 2026

Deja Vu of Kargil? Why did Pakistan Army disown its soldiers in BLA captivity? Leaving troops to their fate in Balochistan war?

Deja Vu of Kargil? Why did Pakistan Army disown its soldiers in BLA captivity?

Salman Agha, Shaheen Afridi head list of 63 Pakistan players in The Hundred draft despite owners’ concerns

Salman Agha, Shaheen Afridi head list of 63 Pakistan players in The Hundred pool

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Former Prince Andrew arrested: Here's how he is related to UK royal family, King Charles III, Princess Diana and more

Former Prince Andrew arrested: Here's how he is related to UK royal family

Who is IAS Madhav Bhardwaj? Rajasthan bureaucrat who skipped grand wedding with IAS Aditi Varshney in Alwar, here's all you need to know about him

Who is IAS Madhav Bhardwaj? Rajasthan officer who got married to Aditi Varshney

Meet Aditi Bhatia, The Kerala Story 2 actress, who started working at 7, faced fashion choices controversy; know her educational qualification, acting journey

Meet Aditi Bhatia, The Kerala Story 2 actress, who started working at 7

HomeIndia

INDIA

Who is Ranvir Sachdeva? Eight-year-old coder meets Google CEO, OpenAI chief, addresses AI Summit 2026

He's in the Asia Book of Records, also a "Super Presenter" gold medalist in the 2022 Global Reading Challenge. His Mars exploration rocket ship concept earned recognition from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Feb 20, 2026, 07:55 PM IST

Who is Ranvir Sachdeva? Eight-year-old coder meets Google CEO, OpenAI chief, addresses AI Summit 2026
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

An 8-year-old Ranvir Sachdeva has become the centre of attention as he became the youngest speaker at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 that included global technology executives and policymakers. The five-day event, scheduled from February 16 to February 20, marks the fourth global AI summit in an ongoing international series, bringing together some of the world’s biggest names in artificial intelligence and technology.

In an interview with ANI, Ranvir said, “I’m here as the youngest keynote speaker at the India AI Impact Summit. I’m talking about how I’m linking ancient Indian philosophies to modern-day technologies. I’m also covering the different approaches which the rest of the nations are using to build AI. I’m talking about how India is building AI with." He also mentioned that he will be showing his own AI model, adding, “I’m sharing my own use case of an Indian AI model just released and how I’m contributing to India’s GDP and driving AI literacy with it."

Who is Ranvir Sachdeva?

Ranvir is an 8-year-old technologist, author, and TEDx speaker who breaks down complex AI concepts into simple, relatable terms. His big break came at just six years old when he became the youngest TEDx speaker, talking about tech and innovation, specifically AI. He's in the Asia Book of Records, also a "Super Presenter" gold medalist in the 2022 Global Reading Challenge. His Mars exploration rocket ship concept earned recognition from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory. He built an AI chatbot and is Google-certified in Responsible AI. In his book, Are You Born With AI?, he promotes responsible tech use and youth engagement. Impressively, his knowledge is on par with a 14-year-old, according to Cambridge Assessment (CEM). 

He is an ITU160 Ambassador for the International Telecommunication Union and serves as a Technology Ambassador for ECB Sustainable Youth, City One Initiative, and Chakra Dialogues Foundation. In September 2024, he became one of the youngest participants at the 79th United Nations General Assembly session - the Summit of the Future - in New York. He also addressed India's National Education Policy (NEP 2020) celebrations in 2025, marking five years since its implementation.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Earthquake with magnitude of 5.8 on Richter scale jolts Afghanistan
Afghanistan Earthquake: 5.8-magnitude tremor felt in Kabul, Nangarharh
Who is Ranvir Sachdeva? Eight-year-old coder meets Google CEO, OpenAI chief, addresses AI Summit 2026
Who is Ranvir Sachdeva? Coder meets Google CEO, OpenAI chief at AI Summit 2026
Deja Vu of Kargil? Why did Pakistan Army disown its soldiers in BLA captivity? Leaving troops to their fate in Balochistan war?
Deja Vu of Kargil? Why did Pakistan Army disown its soldiers in BLA captivity?
Salman Agha, Shaheen Afridi head list of 63 Pakistan players in The Hundred draft despite owners’ concerns
Salman Agha, Shaheen Afridi head list of 63 Pakistan players in The Hundred pool
Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda will get married in this hotel of Udaipur, per night cost of villa leave you shocked
Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda will get married in this hotel of Udaipur,
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Former Prince Andrew arrested: Here's how he is related to UK royal family, King Charles III, Princess Diana and more
Former Prince Andrew arrested: Here's how he is related to UK royal family
Who is IAS Madhav Bhardwaj? Rajasthan bureaucrat who skipped grand wedding with IAS Aditi Varshney in Alwar, here's all you need to know about him
Who is IAS Madhav Bhardwaj? Rajasthan officer who got married to Aditi Varshney
Meet Aditi Bhatia, The Kerala Story 2 actress, who started working at 7, faced fashion choices controversy; know her educational qualification, acting journey
Meet Aditi Bhatia, The Kerala Story 2 actress, who started working at 7
Epstein files: Who is Thomas Pritzker? Hyatt Hotels chairman who resigned over ties with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein
Who is Thomas Pritzker? Hyatt Hotels chairman who resigned over Epstein ties
The 50: Urvashi Dholakia, Arushi Chawla make wildcard entry, Nikki Tamboli says she hurt by...
The 50: Urvashi Dholakia, Arushi Chawla make wildcard entry, Nikki Tamboli says
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement