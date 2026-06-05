Who is Ramalinga Reddy? Why did he resign days after joining Karnataka cabinet? CM DK Shivkumar reacts

He’s a veteran leader and KPCC Working President with 40+ years of experience, having served as Transport, Home, Education & Food Minister in past Congress govts.

Karnataka Minister Ramalinga resigned from the state Cabinet just two days after taking oath as minister in the Karnataka Government led by Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, while asserting that he "continues to remain in the Congress party" after more than five decades of association.

Who is Ramalinga Reddy?

Ramalinga Reddy is an 8-time Congress MLA from Karnataka, representing B.T.M. Layout since 2008. He’s a veteran leader and KPCC Working President with 40+ years of experience, having served as Transport, Home, Education & Food Minister in past Congress govts.



Born on June 12, 1953, in Bengaluru, Karnataka, to his parents, B. Venkatareddy and Pillamma. Hailing from the Anekal region, he completed his preliminary education at the Government High School in Hombegowdanagar, Bengaluru. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) from the Government Science College (Bangalore University) in 1975. He enrolled at the University Law College in Bengaluru to pursue an LL.B. However, his rapidly accelerating political career took precedence, and he transitioned fully into public service before completing his law degree.

In 1973, he officially entered student politics by serving as the Secretary of the Students' Union at Government Science College. He expanded his reach to become a prominent member of the student council at Bangalore University. By 1977, he was elected as the President of the Bangalore University Student Union. During this period, he joined the Youth Congress, quickly rising through the ranks to become a city-level office bearer while still balancing his university education.

Why did Ramalinga Reddy resign days after taking oath as Karnataka cabinet minister?

Addressing a press conference, Reddy clarified that his decision was limited to his ministerial role and not his party membership, asserting that he has "not resigned" from the party."I am still in the Congress party; I have not resigned from the party. I have been in the Congress party for the past 53 years. I have handled several responsibilities within the party," Reddy said while showing his resignation letter to the media.

He further recalled his earlier ministerial stints under previous Congress governments, stating, "I have served as a minister in the cabinets of former Chief Ministers M Veerappa Moily and SM Krishna, among others."Reddy also added that he had never lobbied for a ministerial berth. "I have never asked anyone to give me a ministerial position," he said.

His resignation came as he was assigned the Major & Medium Irrigation portfolio. Reports say he wanted the Bengaluru Development portfolio instead.

What did DK Shivkumar say on Reddy's resignation?

Chief Minister DK Shivakumar asserted that there is "no need to worry" as Ramalinga Reddy is one of the "closest friends" in the state Cabinet.He also added that the "party will sort out the problem" as eight-time MLA Ramalinga Reddy is his "great friend".

Speaking to reporters on Reddy's resignation as Karnataka Minister, Shivakumar said, "Nothing to worry. He is a great friend. We are the closest friends among the Cabinet. We will sort out the problem."Shivakumar further added in Kannada that he will talk to Ramalinga Reddy and "make everything right."Ramalinga Reddy is my colleague and our senior leader. He said that he cannot go to the village and work. He said that I should give him some other ministerial post. I will talk to Ramalinga Reddy and make everything right," he added.

Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge also said that the issue surrounding senior Minister Ramalinga Reddy's resignation from the ministerial post will be resolved through discussions among party seniors, asserting that "it is only a matter of time" before a decision is taken.

(With inputs from ANI)