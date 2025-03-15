A speeding car, driven by 23-year-old Rakshit Chaurasia, rammed into two two-wheelers, killing a woman on the spot and injuring four others

A tragic road accident in Vadodara has hit headlines after a video surfaced showing the accused driver shouting "another round" moments after the crash. The incident took place around 12:30 am on Friday near Muktanand Cross Road in the Karelibaug area.

A speeding car, driven by 23-year-old Rakshit Chaurasia, rammed into two two-wheelers, killing a woman on the spot and injuring four others. The victim has been identified as Hemali Patel, who was riding her scooter when the accident occurred, according to reports.

Who is Rakshit Chaurasia?

Rakshit Chaurasia, a law student originally from Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, currently resides in Vadodara in a PG accommodation. According to his LinkedIn profile, he studies at Maharaja Sayajirao University of Vadodara.

Police suspect that Chaurasia may have been driving under the influence of alcohol. However, he denied being drunk in an interview with a local news portal.

Videos recorded by bystanders showed Chaurasia behaving strangely after the accident. Eyewitnesses reported that he was shouting "another round, another round" repeatedly. A video also captured him being confronted and beaten by the crowd before being handed over to the police.

Another person, Pranshu Chauhan, was in the passenger seat during the accident. The car is registered under Duan Technology, a company owned by Pranshu's father. Chauhan was also taken into custody. In the video, Chauhan can be seen stepping out of the damaged vehicle and blaming Chaurasia for the crash, according to reports.

CCTV footage confirmed that the car was overspeeding when it hit the two-wheelers, dragging the victims before coming to a stop. The police have arrested Chaurasia and are conducting a medical test to determine whether he was intoxicated at the time of the accident.

Further investigation is ongoing to determine the exact cause of the accident and whether alcohol played a role. The incident has sparked outrage, with many calling for strict action against reckless driving and drunk driving.