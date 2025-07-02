His appointment comes at a time when the state agencies are handling some of the ambitious infrastructure and industrial projects, notably the construction of the Noida International Airport at Jewar.

The Uttar Pradesh government appointed IAS officer Rakesh Kumar Singh as the new Chief Executive Officer of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) and Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL). He replaced Arun Vir Singh, whose extended tenure ended on June 30. The IAS officer’s strong administrative experience and exposure to industrial planning will play a crucial role in leading YEIDA and NIAL. The appointment comes at a time when the state agencies are handling some of the ambitious infrastructure and industrial projects, notably the construction of the Noida International Airport at Jewar.

A senior UP government official confirmed the development. “RK Singh was working as a secretary to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and now he will take charge as CEO of the YEIDA and NIAL, which are important state government bodies," he told HT. Reportedly, his appointment includes a major bureaucratic reshuffle across Uttar Pradesh.

Who is Rakesh Kumar Singh?

Before becoming CEO of YEIDA, NIAL, Rakesh served as a secretary to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. He previously worked as the Additional CEO in the YEIDA ecosystem between 2015 and 2016. He also held key positions including District Magistrate of Ghaziabad, Kanpur and Moradabad. While on his post as Sub-District Magistrate, he exposed the famous land mafia Moti Goel scam of about Rs. 2500 crores in 2004.

Originally selected to the PCS in 1994, Singh was promoted to the IAS cadre in 2016. He was allotted the 2009 batch. According to reports, he completed his B. A graduate from Allahabad University in Politics, Medieval History, and Philosophy. He did an M.A. in Politics from the same university. He pursued an MBA from the National Institute of Financial Management, Faridabad (MD University Rohtak) in Finance in 2004.

What are Rakesh Kumar Singh’s plans as CEO?

As the new CEO, Singh has set out to ensure the timely completion of the Noida International Airport. He has also prioritised operational readiness of the airport, which is expected to take place within the next two months. However, the official inauguration date is still awaited.