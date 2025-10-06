Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Who is Rakesh Kishore? Supreme Court lawyer who tried to throw shoe at CJI BR Gavai

The incident happened when the bench led by the CJI BR Gavai was hearing the mention of cases by lawyers.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Oct 06, 2025, 02:32 PM IST

Who is Rakesh Kishore? Supreme Court lawyer who tried to throw shoe at CJI BR Gavai
In the Supreme Court on Monday, a lawyer tried to throw a shoe at Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai. According to Bar and Bench report, the security guards in the courtroom stepped in just in time to escort the attorney away.

However, the CJI remained unfazed and asked the lawyers present in court to continue with their arguments. “Don’t get distracted by all this. We are not distracted. These things do not affect me," he said.

 The event occurred as the CJI-led bench was hearing attorneys' mentions of cases. According to reports, the lawyer, later identified as Rakesh Kishore, approached the dais and appeared to remove his shoe before attempting to hurl it at the judge. Eyewitnesses said he also seemed to throw a roll of paper.

As he was led out, Kishore was heard shouting, “Sanatan ka apmaan nahi sahenge” (Will not tolerate disrespect of Sanatana Dharma).

The attack is believed to be linked to remarks made by CJI Gavai during a hearing on 16 September. The Supreme Court had rejected a plea seeking directions to rebuild and reinstall a seven-foot Lord Vishnu idol at the Javari Temple, part of the UNESCO World Heritage Khajuraho temple complex in Madhya Pradesh.

During that hearing, the CJI referred to the plea as “purely publicity interest litigation” and said:
“Go and ask the deity himself to do something. If you are a strong devotee of Lord Vishnu, pray and meditate.”

He also noted that the matter fell under the jurisdiction of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and suggested worshippers could visit a nearby Shiva linga, one of the largest in Khajuraho.

According to an Indian Express report, early investigations indicate that the 71-year-old lawyer was reportedly unhappy with the CJI’s earlier remarks regarding the restoration of the Lord Vishnu idol.

