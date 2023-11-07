Headlines

World’s richest man Elon Musk may bring 687 billion dollar Tesla brand to India next year, new report suggests

'Whenever Congress comes to power...': PM Modi issues dire warning ahead of polls

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Check out best discounts on Gold and Silver coins

SC asks Punjab govt to stop stubble burning immediately amid Delhi-NCR air pollution

Who is Rajveer Khant, student who sent death threat to Mukesh Ambani for Rs 400 crore? How cops caught him

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Find out the great deals on hair serums

World’s richest man Elon Musk may bring 687 billion dollar Tesla brand to India next year, new report suggests

'Whenever Congress comes to power...': PM Modi issues dire warning ahead of polls

8 secrets of a happy marriage

11 ways batter can get out in cricket

5 diabetes-friendly root vegetables

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Jawan: Nayanthara, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone attend special screening of Shah Rukh Khan's film

Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao attend special screening of Bejoy Nambiar's Kaala

Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads with her sensuous look in sexy backless dress, netizens call her ‘killer beauty’

Rashmika Mandanna deepfake video goes viral, Amitabh Bachchan calls for legal action

Explained: What if Hezbollah, Hamas, and Houthis decide to do a unified attack against Israel?

Nepal Earthquake: India delivers medicines, relief material to Nepal

This actor lived on beaches, slept on railway station, one letter changed his life, worked in more than 500 films

Zeenat Aman breaks silence on eye injury, reveals she underwent surgery for ptosis: 'It narrowed my opportunities...'

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is a sensation in Nigeria after Netflix release, fans say story is 'too Nigerian to be Indian'

HomeIndia

India

Who is Rajveer Khant, student who sent death threat to Mukesh Ambani for Rs 400 crore? How cops caught him

A student had sent multiple death threats to billionaire Mukesh Ambani, hoping to extort Rs 400 crore from the businessman.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 07, 2023, 01:52 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s security in charge had filed an FIR with Mumbai Police last week due to repeated death threats to the businessman, trying to extort crores of money from the Reliance boss. Now, the police has tracked down the accused and taken him into custody.

The Mumbai Police, just days after the three death threats were received by Mukesh Ambani, was quick to pounce on the perpetrators, slowly deciphering the psychology behind his emails. From the first threat, it was clear that the accused was trying to prove his intelligence.

The main perpetrator of the death threats is a 21-year-old student named Rajveer Khant, who is currently pursuing BTech in Gujarat. The man was arrested from Kalol, and he considered himself a tech wiz who had successfully thrown the police off his scent.

Khant, who wanted to show off his technological skills to his college friends, had used a VPN (Virtual Private Network) to open a Mailfence account, which is currently not available in India. The VPN was used to mask his IP address as a sender.

There are only 150 such accounts in India that was active and the police noticed that Rajveer’s account was set up in the same time frame that the Reliance boss received a death threat. The account was made under the name Shadab Khan.

The VPN and constantly changing IP address made it difficult to track down Khant, but one slip up revealed his true location, which eventually led to the police to him. Khant is the son of a head constable with Kalol police, and has had no criminal record in the past.

The first threat sent by Rajveer Khant had the phrase ‘Catch me if you can’ taunting the businessman and the Mumbai Police. The first death threat was issued to Ambani demanding Rs 20 crore, second was for Rs 200 crore and the third death threat was for Rs 400 crore. 

READ | 'People of Rajasthan are fed up with corruption and failure...': Union Minister Amit Shah takes a dig at Congress

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

MP Assembly Elections: Don’t get carried away by Congress’ caste census demand, Mayawati tells voters

Viral video: Fearless woman grapples massive rainbow python in her arms, internet reacts

World Cup 2023: BAN vs SL match at risk of cancellation due to Delhi air pollution

After Rashmika Mandanna, Telangana politicians fall prey to deepfake danger ahead of assembly polls 2023

Cash-for-query row: Lok Sabha's Ethics panel to adopt draft report on November 7

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Jawan: Nayanthara, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone attend special screening of Shah Rukh Khan's film

Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao attend special screening of Bejoy Nambiar's Kaala

Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads with her sensuous look in sexy backless dress, netizens call her ‘killer beauty’

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor wraps up Ulajh, says her upcoming film is 'deeply and coincidentally intertwined' with her life

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE