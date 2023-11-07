Who is Rajveer Khant, student who sent death threat to Mukesh Ambani for Rs 400 crore? How cops caught him

A student had sent multiple death threats to billionaire Mukesh Ambani, hoping to extort Rs 400 crore from the businessman.

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s security in charge had filed an FIR with Mumbai Police last week due to repeated death threats to the businessman, trying to extort crores of money from the Reliance boss. Now, the police has tracked down the accused and taken him into custody.

The Mumbai Police, just days after the three death threats were received by Mukesh Ambani, was quick to pounce on the perpetrators, slowly deciphering the psychology behind his emails. From the first threat, it was clear that the accused was trying to prove his intelligence.

The main perpetrator of the death threats is a 21-year-old student named Rajveer Khant, who is currently pursuing BTech in Gujarat. The man was arrested from Kalol, and he considered himself a tech wiz who had successfully thrown the police off his scent.

Khant, who wanted to show off his technological skills to his college friends, had used a VPN (Virtual Private Network) to open a Mailfence account, which is currently not available in India. The VPN was used to mask his IP address as a sender.

There are only 150 such accounts in India that was active and the police noticed that Rajveer’s account was set up in the same time frame that the Reliance boss received a death threat. The account was made under the name Shadab Khan.

The VPN and constantly changing IP address made it difficult to track down Khant, but one slip up revealed his true location, which eventually led to the police to him. Khant is the son of a head constable with Kalol police, and has had no criminal record in the past.

The first threat sent by Rajveer Khant had the phrase ‘Catch me if you can’ taunting the businessman and the Mumbai Police. The first death threat was issued to Ambani demanding Rs 20 crore, second was for Rs 200 crore and the third death threat was for Rs 400 crore.

